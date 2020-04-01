Counselor offers coping skills for seniors

PLATTSBURGH — Seniors, like everyone else, adjust to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the challenges are different depending on where you are in the country,” Portia Allie-Turco, clinic director for the Ward Hall Counseling Clinic and program coordinator for the Counseling and Education Department at SUNY Plattsburgh, said.
'REMOTE AND RURAL'
“I think that for our seniors, the biggest challenges are that we are remote and rural. So, already our mental health system, our transportation system, our network system is compromised for them.”
Many area seniors rely on Clinton County Public Transit for their transportation needs.
“I think the biggest thing to consider is where are the seniors living,” she said.
“I think that another challenge is if we have our seniors in different housing communities, there is a matter of access.”
NEW NORMAL
Before the pandemic, many seniors enjoyed the benefits of family visitation.
“Because of safety reasons, a lot of people cannot go in and out of the nursing homes, and rightfully so to try to screen and prevent the spread and to flatten the curve,” Allie-Turco said.
“But, then we notice that the isolation is a little bit more prevalent."
Nurses and other medical providers have a heightened awareness of a spectrum of disorders that can afflict an aged population.
“If we're looking at mental health and if we're looking at the elderly population, we are mainly dealing with people who are struggling with disorders like Alzheimer's,” she said.
Seniors might be confused, might not understand why people are not coming to see them anymore, or comprehend what has happened.
“So, I think that is a challenge,” she said.
ACCESS, A NECESSITY
Curbside delivery is alleviating some of the obstacles for the vulnerable, senior population by providing food, medication (three-months optimum) and other items.
“Seniors could really benefit from some support in, one, being able to access technology," she said.
"If you are thinking about remote living, a lot of the communities don't have internet access or reliable internet access. That is a serious issue that I think is concerning. Not just for the elderly, but for all of us.
Access to technology, the internet, the web sometimes can open up a lot of avenues for elderly people.”
Allie-Turco reviews recommendations sourced from different psychological sites and counseling sites.
“They talk about engaging in social networking, teaching elderly people how to do that,” she said.
“I know a lot of places of worship are actually holding services online or attempting to do that, but if the technology is not accessible, that becomes limiting.”
VIRTUAL DIVERSIONS
National Parks have posted live videos, which give viewers virtual tours around the nation.
“This is a resource for people and for young people, too, so keeping up those connections,” she said.
“The Georgia Aquarium is live, and you don't even have to live in Georgia. The Louvre is open. The Cincinnati Zoo is open virtually. You can take a virtual trip to Yellowstone National Park.”
Other options include virtual field trips of the Boston Museum, Sequoia National Park and space via content posted by astronauts.
“One of the things that I see as a benefit of technology is that grandparents can do this at the same time with their grand kids,” she said.
Allie-Turco encourages her clients to scrapbook or pursue other hobbies.
“A lot of people take pictures, but they don't organize them,” she said.
“They have tons of pictures that need to be organized and put together. That's beautiful to share in the future or give away."
Online tutorials for knitting and cooking are options for grandparents and their social-distancing grandchildren.
“Let them share a recipe with you,” she said.
“They can be at home somewhere else watching you prepare a meal, and they can follow along depending on their age.”
More choices include virtual book clubs.
“There are a countless number of things, but the challenge is technology,” she said.
“One, if this is accessible, how do we teach and support them in using it.
Then, we can help them install an app on their phone or iPad to help them follow along. There is no research to suggest that older people cannot learn this.”
NEW TRICKS, NEW WORLD
Allie-Turco brushed upon ageism.
“Sometimes, we have this perception that older people cannot learn new skills and that is not true,” she said.
“It is supported that they can definitely learn, and you can show them step-by-step how to access that through any of their devices.”
AARP encourages seniors to move, engage in activities, get up, exercise.
“Exercising for elderly people can be different,” Allie-Turco said.
“Exercising could simply be walking from one room to another. If mobility is an issue, they can move around in the spot where they're sitting.
“To be able to access this information becomes crucial.”
