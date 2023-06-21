PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s five-year budget plan was rejected by councilors Thursday.
The plan, if passed, was to be used as a spending guideline for the city from 2024 to 2029.
The previous five-year plan was unanimously approved by the council in 2019 and at the time, had projected the City to have a deficit of $700,000 in annual operating expenses and a negative general fund balance by 2023, which did not come true, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said at the Common Council’s last regular session meeting.
In discussing the new five-year plan with councilors, Rosenquest said it provided a scenario for the city’s future finances that was not all “doom and gloom” like the last one did.
“We’re actually pretty stable in our finances and it does project increase surplus,” Rosenquest said.
“Now, I look at that increase surplus as I looked at the (previous plan’s) projected deficit: it’s a projection, it’s not set in stone, things change, things will change … It’s a guideline. It’s not ‘the’ guideline.”
He added that this five-year plan was created using a format from the New York State Comptroller and was a much more robust and comprehensive way to project the city’s finances.
Ultimately though, the plan garnered little support from the council.
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) didn’t believe the plan accurately depicted the city’s financial situation.
“This isn’t a very realistic forecast in my opinion,” Moore said.
“This does not reflect, accurately, the revenues that we’re expecting and the expenses are underestimated in my opinion.”
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) had taken issue with several areas of the presented plan, and revealed that she and other councilors were not involved in creating it like they should have been.
“This five-year plan is supposed to be prepared with council; it’s under council duties … to prepare a five-year plan to guide the growth and development of the city,” Gibbs said
“We received the five-year plan in our documents for the first meeting in June, but myself and several councilors had indicated that we needed more time to look at it. It was pulled from that agenda … We discussed it at the finance meeting last week, but this is not a plan that was created with council. So I’m not going to put my name on it, because I wasn’t involved in actually making it.”
In addition to that, Gibbs had concerns over the tax levy projected in the plan.
“I think that it overestimates a number of categories going down the road, and I don’t think it brings down tax levy in a way that would be appropriate because, based on our 10 and 20% increase in assessments, I think that we’re riding on the backs of the taxpayers and I can’t support that. So I don’t intend to vote for this.”
The mayor then said to Gibbs that she had plenty of opportunities to present her concerns about the plan to him and suggest corrections, but she never did.
“As you’ve indicated, the council is allowed to make changes or recommended changes; I received nothing, my office has received nothing, (City Chamberlain) Richard Marks’ office has received nothing from any councilor,” Rosenquest said.
“And just like with any other thing, you know, I’m more than happy to provide or to receive feedback and make changes as requested.”
He also addressed Gibbs’ concerns about the tax levy by saying “I would agree … that the levy is not reduced as certainly as much as I would want.”
“As I mentioned last time, with the commercial reassessments, we would see the levy reduced, but we don’t have that certified number yet, and we won’t until the beginning of July, when we do get that number, certainly we would make that change,” he said.
“But until then, this number is based primarily on what we’ve seen over the last couple of years, in terms of … average increases and decreases in expenses and revenue.”
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 1) offered his support for the measure.
“This five-year plan is supposed to advise the mayor on preparing his annual budget so it is urgent and it is also a very necessary part of city business,” he said.
“So the sooner we wrap it up and make it official, the sooner the mayor can use our advice to make his budget. I’m all in favor of this.”
Councilor Kelly was then the lone councilor to vote in favor of the five-year plan.
Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) abstained from voting on it, and Councilors Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), Gibbs and Moore voted against it, allowing the measure to fail. Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) was absent from the meeting.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Rosenquest told the Press-Republican that with the five-year plan failing to pass, it will now go back to the council and they will, once again, have the opportunity to make changes to it.
The mayor said it still wasn’t clear to him why the plan lacked support from council.
“Like I said before, this item was demanded by Councilor Gibbs. It was provided. There was no feedback on what was provided … so, you know, I’m a little remiss when I hear councilors saying, ‘Well, we didn’t contribute to it.’ Well, you had multiple opportunities to contribute to that process,” he said.
“The plan presented now is a reasonable plan based on past performance, and I hope some members of the council come to terms with (the fact) that the city does not need to be in financial doom and gloom to support a five-year plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.