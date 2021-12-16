PLATTSBURGH — None of the City of Plattsburgh Common Council members would say how they plan to vote on Mayor Chris Rosenquest's recommended appointment of Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley to the chief of police position at Thursday's meeting.
Councilor Jaime Canales (Ward 1), who served on the search committee, offered no official comment on the mayor’s recommendation, other than that he trusted the committee’s work was thorough and that he was “backing our mayor up 100%.”
In response to possible preferences among residents for an internal candidate instead, Canales pointed to how the City of Plattsburgh is an equal opportunity employer.
"There’s due diligence and processes set in place in order to ensure we stay within the parameters of what an equal opportunity employer does.”
ANOTHER CANDIDATE
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said councilors were given all kinds of information about Manley, but he declined to comment further, citing personnel matters.
Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) said she would be speaking with the mayor Wednesday evening to learn more information about the selection process.
She noted that she had received nine emails in support of another candidate who was not in the top two put forward by the search committee. She did not respond to an email asking if that person was an internal candidate, or Lt. Jarrod Trombley, who is currently running the department, specifically.
OPEN MIND
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) said she was grateful for the committee's diligence and time filtering through the candidates, and was aware of community feedback she had been getting.
Bopp indicated she plans to go in with an open mind, acknowledging that her decision could be influenced by something said or contributed during the meeting.
She thinks there are times and positions where an external candidate can be a valuable asset to a team.
“But I don’t know that this is one of those times, and I think that that is exactly what we as a council are faced with really sorting out and deciding, if we’re ready to say that we think this external candidate is worth going out on that limb.”
HOPED FOR SIT-DOWN
Like Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) shared that he had issues with the selection process, saying he thought the mayor would have involved the council more than he did.
He added that he just met Manley for the first time earlier this week for about 15 minutes during an executive session. Both he and Gibbs said they were not aware Manley would be there.
Though Manley seems like a good candidate, Moore said, the councilor would have liked more time to assess Rosenquest’s selection.
“I guess I’m going to have to base my decision on what I know, which is not a lot. It was all done in quite secrecy and didn’t involve a sit-down with the council after.”
Moore said he would not have minded an internal candidate, but did not think that was a prerequisite. His biggest focus is on the community policing aspect.
“We’re a small community and I think we need someone that will integrate with the community and understand what our needs are here. I just hope that it’s someone that fits in well with the community.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.