PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council on Thursday voted to invest $1.5 million into the city’s major parks.
The Parks Renewal Project, which includes the Melissa L. Penfield, South Acres, South Platt Street, Blumette and the U.S. Oval parks, would revamp some of the city’s bigger parks while bringing gradual improvements to the city’s smaller parks.
FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS
“With the dissolution of our recreation programs, we’re looking to offset that loss with other recreational opportunities for our residents and visitors,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said in a news release Friday.
“This includes improving our sports fields, adding age and ability appropriate facilities and ensuing ongoing park improvements for future generations.”
The city said improved parks and recreation spaces would contribute to the community’s total economic picture, while providing a more gathering spaces for sports, recreation and arts.
“The city’s natural resources are critically important for the city to responsibility develop and maintain its natural resources,” the city’s release said. “Given the city’s many years of underinvestment in those natural resources, it’s also the perfect time to reinvest in our parks and community spaces.”
AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN
The project will be funded using the city’s general fund reserves and federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act, the release said.
The renewal project is split into four phases, with phase one starting this year with $500,000 addressing what the city is calling a punch list, a order of maintenance improvements to be made at select parks.
An additional $120,000 during phase one would be used to contract the engineering firm Barton & Loguidice for a redesign of the city’s five major parks, establish the Friends of Plattsburgh’s Parks program to encourage public participation and upkeep of parks, and identify other funding opportunities through community partnerships.
Phase two, the city’s press release said, would start in 2023 and use $800,000 of the project’s funding to implement recommendations made during the design phase.
Phase three, which will evaluate additional improvements not included in the first two phases, would start later that same year. In 2024, phase four would implement improvements recommended in the last phase.
