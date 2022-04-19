PLATTSBURGH — Adoption of a proposed plan that would involve converting a portion of Margaret Street to a southbound one-way is set to go before the City of Plattsburgh Common Council Thursday.
C&S Companies, the firm enlisted by the city to do a concept study and preliminary design report on a reimagination of the key downtown corridor in addition to Court and Brinkerhoff streets, presented its final report to councilors during a Finance and Community Development Committee meeting last week.
Full-depth reconstruction of Margaret Street, as well as Court and Brinkerhoff between Margaret and Oak streets, is necessitated by aging public utility infrastructure that runs beneath them.
Also part of the project is resurfacing of Court and Brinkerhoff between Oak and Beekman streets.
MORE WALKABLE
Following a monthslong public engagement process that included formation of a Project Advisory Committee, three public meetings and two surveys, the city announced last week that C&S would recommend changing Margaret Street to a one-way from Court to Brinkerhoff streets, leaving two-way traffic to the north and south of that section.
The second survey, which put forward three design alternatives, drew about 900 respondents, 42% of whom supported making Margaret Street a one-way from Cornelia to Broad streets.
Taking into account those results and other feedback received, C&S proposed converting just a portion of Margaret Street to a one-way.
“One of the main goals of this project was to make a more walkable downtown, do some traffic calming, make it a more pedestrian-inviting enhanced environment,” said Todd Humphrey, department manager for the company’s transportation group, during the meeting.
“This was the option to really check the most boxes and really address and talk to most of the desires that came out of the survey to try to benefit most of the public.”
C&S also recommended a road diet for Court and Brinkeroff streets from Oak to Beekman streets that would leave one driving lane and allow for parking on both sides, creation of a bike lane, wider sidewalks and buffer areas between pedestrians, bikers and motor vehicles.
Responding to questions from Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Humphrey said both older traffic studies and a fresh look at traffic volumes informed the proposals, which would not change the number of parking spaces downtown.
BREAKING GROUND NEXT YEAR
C&S has said construction of the project’s primary study area — Margaret Street from Cornelia to Broad streets, and Court and Brinkerhoff streets from Margaret to Oak streets — is estimated to begin May 2023 and last into the following construction season, wrapping up around August 2024.
Humphrey explained that will allow the work to be done in stages, creating less disruption.
Resurfacing work on the remaining portions of Court and Brinkerhoff would take just one season, from May to November 2024.
According to a packet provided to councilors, the preliminary cost estimate for construction comes to $10.8 million. Previously noted funding sources include the state Touring Routes program, CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funding, American Rescue Plan Act monies, city water and sewer funds, and municipal bonds.
COUNCILORS WEIGH IN
Noting he was not necessarily against the proposal, Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said two things gave him pause.
“We’re basing this on a straw poll of 900 people and I’m not sure that’s necessarily the way to go,” he said. “I know we have to proceed with this project but, this being in my ward, I’d really like to talk to some of the people that are involved in the ward to see how they feel about how this is going to go.”
He added that almost 60% of survey respondents supported the two alternatives that would keep two-way traffic on Margaret Street traffic.
“I’d like to get to the bottom of that,” he added.
Gibbs similarly stated 374 votes in support of the one-way option in a city of 20,000 was not enough in her mind.
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) said almost all the phone calls she had received were from people in support of the one-way option.
“I know that we’re moving forward with trying to be a more climate-friendly city, and one of the things that I’ve been doing a lot of research on is ways to make that happen,” she said.
“Road diets consistently come up. Every article I find says, ‘The road diet,’ so I think we’re also taking great strides to increase pedestrian and bike use and move away from our dependence on vehicular traffic.”
TRUSTED PROCESS
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest pointed out that the second survey Moore was referring to was open for less time than the first but drew more responses.
“Just in my own experience, I don’t think you’re going to get everybody 100% on board in support of just one particular option or people happy with it,” he said. “Just to be transparent, I didn’t vote for this option … I voted for a different option.
“When it comes down to it, … I trusted the process, I participated, I was part of the meetings and gave my opinion when I needed to give my opinion.”
He advised councilors to reach out with questions about the proposal.
On Tuesday, Rosenquest told the Press-Republican that, since the meeting, he had one conversation with Moore and received two emails forwarded on behalf of his constituents, but neither he nor the project team had heard directly from other councilors.
THREE ABSTENTIONS
Gibbs, Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Moore abstained from voting on the draft resolution, with Gibbs noting she had not finished reading the related materials which were sent out the day before the meeting, and the other two adding they were not yet ready to vote.
Rosenquest broke the tie with a yes vote, effectively placing adoption of the report on Thursday’s agenda.
