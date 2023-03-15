PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh councilors will again be asked to make a decision on the Margaret Street Project tonight.
At their last meeting March 2, the Common Council had agreed to push back all resolutions on the multi-million dollar project until their next meeting.
The councilors felt this would allow them enough time to get fully informed on the final details of the project before taking it to a vote.
‘THE LARGEST PROJECT’
“I know we need to do the project, but I do want to look at this thoroughly,” Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) had said.
“This is the largest project I can remember there ever being in Plattsburgh.”
Mayor Chris Rosenquest felt they had already been given enough time to make a decision.
“I appreciate the need to be thorough but please keep in mind we’ve been working on this for more than a year, so none of this is brand new,” Rosenquest said.
“Councilor Moore, you’ve attended public sessions, you’ve had this information in front of you, this is not brand new information … at the end of the day, you’ve been involved in this.”
“Not to this level,” Moore replied.
“Now I’m seeing the numbers, I’m seeing the things we’re going to do specifically … This is the first time I’ve seen that contract, first time I’ve seen the scope of the project and materials and some of the things were putting in there. I do know a little bit about this kind of stuff and I just want to review it and I think everybody should.”
COST CONCERNS
The high cost of the project specifically, had elicited some uneasiness among the council.
Under the presumption the council votes in favor of the bid tonight, the total cost for the two-phase project, including the $1,899,000 being awarded to C&S Engineering for construction inspection, is expected to be $12,452,115 in total.
After the project was sent out to bid last year, the City of Plattsburgh had received two responses in return: one from Kubricky Construction and one from Rifenburg Construction, Inc.
The City elected to go with Rifenburg’s $10,553,115 bid, which was around $3 million less than Kubricky’s, Andrew Durrin, assistant superintendent for the City’s Department of Public Works, had said.
Additionally, Rifenburg’s bid was around $800,000 less than the city engineer’s estimated cost for the project.
TWO PHASES
The first phase of the Margaret Street Project, which would see the replacement of 1903 water and sewer infrastructure under the section of Margaret Street between Cornelia Street and Broad Street, is set to start this spring.
“The beginning of this, the priority has always been water sewer infrastructure, and I said look, y’all can replace water sewer infrastructure and do nothing else, that’s fine,” Rosenquest said.
“But at the end of the day, why don’t we build our primary Downtown into something we’re proud of where the street is not crumbling, while at the same time we’re securing and replacing 1903 infrastructure. Because as we’ve seen, even this year, we’ve had a number of multiple breaks along the side streets.”
The second phase, which would see Margaret Street converted into a southbound one-way, would then be completed in the fall of 2024.
The survey method that the city took in helping to decide to make Margaret Street a one-way again was also a topic of discussion at the last council meeting.
SURVEY RESULTS
The initial survey that residents could participate in had listed three options to choose from: two included keeping Margaret Street a two-way with different parking options, while the third involved making Margaret Street a one-way from Cornelia to Broad streets.
The one-way garnered the most support, with 42% of the about 900 respondents voting in favor of that option.
Moore pointed out that the survey results still showed that the majority of people were in favor of a two-way option.
“More than 50% of people wanted it two ways but there was three choices so it ended up a less than majority wanting it one-way, but it was the biggest vote,” he said.
MINORITY OF SURVEYED
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who brought up several concerns about the project during the meeting, added that she felt the surveyed sample size was too small for such a big project.
“And (there) wasn’t any way to determine how many of those people were actually city residents,” Gibbs said.
“A $12 million project around the voices of the minority, minority, minority number of people.”
Durrin noted that, at the request of Councilor Moore, the one-way option was designed in a way that, if necessary, Margaret Street could always be converted back to a two-way, while maintaining parking, without doing any construction.
“At the end of the day, there was a significant amount of public engagement, significant amount of public feedback, that’s how the project came to the design that it is,” the mayor added.
“This wasn’t done in a vacuum. Council was involved. Council was invited to public meetings, they could have come if they wanted to. Downtown businesses were engaged. Public advisory committees were engaged. This didn’t just materialize.”
For those wanting to attend the council meeting tonight, it will be held in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall at 5 p.m.
