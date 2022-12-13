Council to vote on Crete Demolition

PLATTSBURGH — When it comes to making decisions about the Crete Memorial Civic Center, there are those who want more time and answers.
Ahead of the City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council meeting Thursday, where proposed resolutions that would move along a demolition of the Crete in the spring are likely to pass, some community members and city councilors have made a last ditch effort to ensure their voices are heard.
At an informal gathering last Friday, those against a demolition of the Crete, and those seeking more information about the probable demolition, had met to discuss and share their concerns about the city’s management of the situation thus far.
‘OPEN MIND’
Longtime Plattsburgh businessman Bob Smith, who came to the meeting with an “open mind,” said based on the information he currently had, he wasn’t ready to support tearing it down just yet.
“Especially since there is no plan, that I’m aware of, that’s going to address how we are going to keep 1,700 kids active during four to five months out of the year,” Smith said.
“And I just worry that if we bury the problem, there’s no guarantee we’ll find a facility that is financially capable of supporting the demand for recreation.”
Linda Harwood, a community member and advocate against demolition, who attended one of City Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s public tours of the Crete in August, saw, what she believed to be, fixable cosmetic issues.
“If it needs to be torn down, tear it down, but to me, that is a viable building and things could be done to it,” she said.
“Everything I saw was cosmetic and I’ve fixed stuff like that over the years in many buildings, as you looked around, every wall looked straight, nothing tippy.”
COCKROACHES
Steps to demolish the Crete, which has been the home to many athletics programs and various other events for 50 years, had begun in May after an electrical fire broke out in the building and caused damage to the electrical system.
In July, Adirondack Coast Events’ owner Steve Peters, who had run his athletics programs out of the Crete for a few years, was made aware that he’d have to find another facility for his programs as the Crete would not reopen in the winter due to the fire and other present hazardous issues.
After talks of demolition were made public later that month, Rosenquest revealed that the electrical fire only added to the many needed, costly repairs the building would require to be operational for public use again.
Among the Crete’s needed repairs, which would likely include a new roof, Rosenquest had said there are also cockroaches under the turf field, mold in the ceiling tiles and asbestos in localized areas of the building.
Additionally, financially, the Crete has continued to cost the city more money than it is generating, Rosenquest told the Press-Republican Monday.
Since 2017 alone, the Crete has generated a cumulative operating deficit of over $250,000.
“Recreation is a loss leader, but there are other mechanisms for providing recreational outlets other than retaining a building that’s losing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.
“Losing that amount of money, every single year, can be put to something else that benefits a larger population of people other than the very small amount of affluent people who can afford those kinds of programs that are being run at the Crete Center.”
This consistent loss in revenue has fueled the want to tear the building down instead of spending millions to fix it, Rosenquest said.
HIGH COSTS
In a memo provided to both the public and the council from the mayor’s office in July, it was indicated that estimated costs to renovate the Crete would be $3.32 million; demolition costs would approximately be $1 million.
Taking into account increased cost of materials, that renovation number would be closer to $4 million, councilor Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2), a supporter of demolishing the Crete, said in an email.
“Only once in 15 years did the Crete generate a modest profit: $245 in 2016. Seven mayoral administrations have tried to make a go of it without success,” Kelly said.
“I think the crux of the problem is that since the Crete was unable to generate revenue, several city councils decided to defer maintenance year after year. If the Crete maintenance budget had been doubled for the past fifteen years, the building might now still be viable. However, that would also have increased the losses each year.”
Concern and doubt, though, was expressed among the community members about whether or not those renovation numbers were entirely accurate.
The doubt came after Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) said that the lowest proposed bid amount for demolition came in at $384,414.
“I would just like to say that that (near) $4 million is anecdotal. It’s not based on anything,” Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) added.
“Like Jennifer said, they’re throwing around the $1 million number to tear it down, now it’s $384,414. What is the cost to fix some of these things? We have no idea. It’s no professional information at all.”
Smith also questioned whether or not a structural engineer had even assessed the Crete.
“I’ve heard it (the Crete) has been declared ‘unsafe,’ but unsafe could be unsafe for many reasons. Mold could be one of them, (but) that has nothing to do with the structural integrity of the building,” he said.
“The thing is, we can’t tell if it’s structurally intact or not because nobody around this table is a structural engineer or not … has such a report been given by a structural engineer?”
2016 STUDY
Moore and Tallon claimed they have not seen a report.
However, Rosenquest said all his information, along with the estimates he provided, all came from a 2016 Waterfront Design and Feasibility Study.
That study was conducted in partnership between the City of Plattsburgh’s engineer’s office and McFarland-Johnson and Saratoga Associates consulting firms.
“In researching … that study, we found a number of internal documents asking the same question: If we are going to study the beach, if we are going to study the waterfront, first and foremost what are we going to do with the Crete?” Rosenquest said.
“And that was a primary question of why that study was even performed. and the question was do we keep it? Or do we tear it down? That study alone indicated tearing it down; that was in 2016.”
Though conversations about the Crete have been ongoing for years now, most of those who met at last Friday’s gathering still felt that the city has rushed through the demolition process without gathering enough public feedback about it.
“I go back to when the building was first visualized, when it was first built, it was always some for, some against. I would say it was controversial where it was placed back in the day, it was controversial as to its use — everything,” Moore said.
“For my money, and I did suggest this at a council meeting, we should do a non-binding referendum and see what the people of the city want to do, because that’s really who we represent. If the people want it, then we should fix it up; if the people don’t…”
Tallon added that she feels “we are moving very fast with this issue.”
“I do understand the costs associated with it. You have to look at this from both sides: what is financially better for the City of Plattsburgh and what’s better for the community, and I have my own personal feelings about the Crete Center,” she said.
“I know what my decision is and my decision is not changing. I’ve been a solid ‘no’ vote. It’s too soon to tear it down, but I also know what the result is going to be, so you have to really look at it from both sides. I wish it wasn’t coming to this point, but it is coming to this point.”
PUBLIC TOURS
Though Rosenquest disagreed that he was trying to rush the demolition and said they’ve given several opportunities for the public to be heard through tours of the Crete and public comments at meetings.
“We went through this process, there’s nothing that I feel we’re rushing,” Rosenquest said.
“We’ve gone through the initial survey, the analysis of demo analysis and what that would take. We sent out the RFPs (Request for Proposals). We responded. The RFPs that got responded back, we analyzed the RFPs, we found funding for it, all of these things have come through council … and now, here we are — nine months laterish — I don’t think that’s too much of a rush. I’d say if I tried to pull a political fast one in July, two months after there was an electrical fire, that would be a different conversation,” he continued.
“I think that, considering the decades-old conversation about tearing down the Crete, there’s not a lot of rush here other than finally pulling the trigger and making a decision on the future of that building.”
CONTROVERSIAL
Rosenquest indicated that he now believes the resolutions to approve the lowest bid amount for demolition, as well as the funding for the Crete demolition, will pass at Thursday’s Common Council meeting, with him breaking a council tie if necessary.
The decision to break a tie on a topic like this is a controversial move, which he realizes could have an impact on his political future.
“Not that I am not listening to the folks opposed to tearing down the Crete, (but) at the end of the day, the majority of the people that have reached out to my office, that I’ve had personal contact with, who stopped me on the street, said ‘yes, 100 percent agree tear it down, it’s time for it to come down, it’s time for a reset,’” Rosenquest said.
“I can see where people have, and even myself, have questioned … whether or not I should make tough decisions for fear of not being reelected or liked or for the fear of going out in public and being accosted one way or another,” he continued.
“Sometimes it’s like, ‘Do I pull punches here or do I not make a hard decision there?’ and I’ll tell you here, I told everyone else, I did not get elected to get reelected. I got elected to run this city and to fulfill the potential of the city…”
For those wanting to attend, Thursday’s Common Council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers.
