PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council Thursday agreed to apply for a Restore NY Grant that, if approved, will cover most of the expenses to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
The expected demolition cost of the Crete is $384,000. The grant would cover 90% of the costs, leaving the City responsible for paying just $38,400 if approved.
The resolution to apply for the grant, though, was one of the first disagreements among the new council at Thursday’s meeting.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) had taken issue with the grant, because there was potentially an opportunity to use it for rehabilitating the Crete instead of demolishing it.
But, Gibbs said, the council was never given a chance to explore or discuss that area of the grant when the intent to apply for it was initially sent out in November — weeks before the council voted to take down the Crete.
“According to this document … municipalities with populations of 100,000 or less, or populations of 400,000 or less, may apply for an additional $10 million to put toward a second separate project or toward part of a larger project in addition to the funding limits listed above. The project must meet the definition of a special project as defined in section seven, which would have given us the eligibility to apply for up to $10 million for a project,” Gibbs said.
“So I can only conclude that there were other options besides demolition for the property … We had an opportunity to apply for grant funding to either restore or rehabilitate the building, and that information was not shared with the council. I wanted that to be made known.”
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) told Gibbs that since the vote to tear down the Crete has already taken place — and passed — there isn’t anything left to discuss on that matter.
This grant, however, will only look to potentially save them money on a project that is already in the works, he said.
“The mayor told us a few weeks ago that we were approached by ESD (Empire State Development). They didn’t say to us ‘here’s $384,000 to do whatever you want with it.’ It’s $384,000 to demolish the Crete. That’s what it’s earmarked for,” Kelly said.
“If we don’t apply for this grant, ESD is the same funding source that funded the DRI and as some of you might recall, they weren’t always very happy with the City of Plattsburgh … I don’t want to lose a possible funding opportunity for future work here in the city. That, I’ve heard councilor Gibbs say many times, you can’t turn down a grant because that means you might not get one next time. So here’s your opportunity, Councilor Gibbs, to accept it and go forward with it, and see if we get the $384,000.”
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) reiterated that “We were approached about using this grant in this way. They didn’t approach us about using it to restore. They approached us about demolishing it.”
“Again, this is a divided issue that there are many of us who feel the building is beyond repair, and even if $10 million were in front of us, that that would not be the best use of it,” she said. “I continue to maintain that.”
Recently appointed mayor pro tem, Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4), who voted against demolishing the Crete in December, also surprisingly echoed Kelly’s statements, saying “the plan is in motion.”
“At Tuesday’s finance meeting, we found out the (demolition) contracts were indeed signed,” Tallon said.
“So it does make sense to apply for the grant to take care of demolition. Demolition is 100% going to happen. So, basically, voting yes on this is just voting yes on applying for this grant. It’s not necessarily voting yes on demolishing the Crete Center. That vote has already been taken.”
Ultimately, the resolution passed with Councilors Kelly, Tallon and Bopp voting in favor of it, while Councilors Gibbs, Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against it. Mayor Chris Rosenquest broke the tie to vote in favor of it.
A later date will determine if the city will get approved for the grant, though early indications seem it is likely.
“We did receive a response from Empire State Development affirming that the project did apply to the program guidelines as outlined,” City Community Development Director Matt Miller said during the council meeting.
“It’s not to say that … it’s a guarantee that it will be funded, but in their preliminary opinion, the project as presented to them does align with the goals of the program.”
