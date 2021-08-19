PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council last night extinguished a proposed law that would have banned fires citywide.
Following a public hearing, the law was defeated in a 4 to 2 vote with councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) as the night's two ayes.
"Listening to the comments from tonight, I think however it turns out, we have more work to do," Moore said in the moments leading up to the vote. "We need to ensure safety, but not at the expense of destroying everybody's good times."
FIRE BAN
City code, updated in 2017, prohibits open fires without a permit.
It does, however, allow for small recreational fires so long as they are situated at least 25 feet from any structure, be no larger than three feet in diameter and height, are contained in an approved structure and be accompanied by a functioning spark arrestor.
The law on the table Thursday proposed to ban those small recreational fires, as well.
HEALTH RISKS
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Councilor Gibbs, who proposed the law earlier this month, said multiple constituents contacted her and other councilors annually regarding the fire issue.
"Usually it’s elderly, aging residents of my ward calling and complaining about smoke in their homes," she had explained. "They say they have COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), they have lung issues, they have breathing problems, they have asthma.
"They say that it’s interfering with their quality of life."
It was her position that fire smoke crept into area homes, including those without air conditioners or pricy HVAC systems, and put the community's most vulnerable at risk.
Former city councilor Ira Barbell spoke at Thursday's hearing, calling the topic one of "balancing public health with recreation" and referencing resources that discuss the harmful effects of smoke.
"It can affect everyone, but children under 18, older adults with heart disease, people with asthma, other lung diseases, those that are immunocompromised (and) people with diabetes are the most vulnerable people."
AFRAID TO REPORT
Current city code includes an avenue for filing complaints if a fire either doesn't meet the city's requirements or is felt to be a nuisance.
In her talks with constituents, Gibbs told the Press-Republican that many residents were reluctant to do so.
“They don’t want to be bad neighbors,” she had said. “They don’t want to call and then start bad feelings between themselves and their neighbors."
Sue Moore, a Ward 6 resident surrounded by rental properties, spoke Thursday of her own experiences reporting a nearby, saying the neighbors later approached her about filing the complaint.
"How do I know how someone is going to react if I approach them or retaliate if I report it and they are told, 'Your neighbor complained?'" she asked.
COVID RELEASE
Several community members spoke at the podium against the evening's proposed law.
Many discussed the advantages of relaxing by a fire with friends or family, especially given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have a fire pit and I do understand the health concerns, but I do know that during COVID, especially, we did use it," Carla Edwards, a city resident, said. "It was the one thing that we could do when the restaurants were closed.
"We were able to sit out by the fire and have a conversation or roast marshmallows — it was very important."
OTHER OPTIONS
Cynthia Snow, also a city resident, said within just a couple of hours she had more than 100 signatures of neighbors who were also opposed to the law change.
It was through this canvassing, and via a Facebook group, that Snow discovered many residents were unaware of the city's current fire law.
"Let's educate the public about the current law. . . the laws that we have currently in place are adequate," she said, noting some possible improvements, like keeping a map or log of properties large enough to abide by the 25-foot rule.
"If they don't have that room, they shouldn't be able to have a fire pit."
She and others mentioned the opportunity for better enforcement and/or a permit system.
"To outright ban every single home and homeowner in the City of Plattsburgh from having a fire in their backyard, which represents family values — we've all been through COVID. What have we been doing? We've been staying home. We've been staying home, having fires with our family, roasting marshmallows, playing games in the backyard.
"To take that away, I think, is just not appropriate."
MORE TO DO
When it was time to vote, Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) all voted against the law change.
Moments beforehand, multiple councilors agreed with Councilor Moore that there were more steps to take, whether the law was approved or not.
Councilor Bopp was among them, saying she liked some of the evening's suggestions, including Snow's idea for a map and better enforcement.
"There has to be some sort of system, whether it be a warning, ticketing, whatever it may be that we continue to develop that can help people feel more empowered."
