PLATTSBURGH — City Councilors decided to table all resolutions related to the Margaret Street Construction Project until their next council meeting in two weeks.
The decision to do so came during Thursday night’s Common Council meeting after several councilors had expressed that they felt more comfortable pushing all votes back until they had more time to look over all the information and details of the project.
‘LARGEST PROJECT I CAN REMEMBER’
“I know we need to do the project, but I do want to look at this thoroughly,” Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said, adding he would not be voting that night.
“This is the largest project I can remember there ever being in Plattsburgh.”
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) supported the delay as well.
“I am in support of this premise and the scope of it and have been … I do think it is a great project, but I do agree that it is the biggest one that we’re going to see,” she said.
“This is a once in a couple generations project potentially, so if councilors feel that they need more time, I think we could all benefit from it.”
$12 MILLION COST
The Margaret Street Project is now a $12,452,115 project, expected to be completed in two phases over two years.
The first phase, which will replace the aging water and sewer infrastructure under Margaret Street and surrounding streets, is expected to be started this spring if the Common Council eventually passes the necessary resolutions.
The second phase, which, along with other work, would convert Margaret Street back to a one-way street, will be completed in 2024.
‘REJECT THIS BID’
During public comment, local resident Denise Nephew had shared concerns about the financial scope of the over $12 million project.
“I think it’s your duty to reject this bid … if you did, you need to take a look at the scope of work and reduce this. Reduce this to what you have a budget approved amount in your approved capital budget,” Nephew said.
“You have to amend the 2023 capital budget to award any of this. This is way overbid … $4.5 million is what you approved. You’re being asked to up the amount to $12,452,115. That’s a heck of an overbid.”
GIBBS: SCOPE ‘TOO LARGE’
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who had raised several questions about the funding aspect of the project at the meeting, was also in favor of tabling the proposed resolutions to the next meeting.
“Overall, there is more information here than I had time to digest between Tuesday night and tonight,” Gibbs said.
“I think the scope of the project is too large; I think we’re taking on too much debt. I’m not saying that Margaret Street shouldn’t be redone, because I agree the full-depth reconstruction needs to be done, but the scope of this project is large and almost, just about half of it is going to be debt. I haven’t had enough time to read everything over … I have too many questions and I still have more to digest.”
Though, Gibbs made it clear she hasn’t been in support of the project.
“In education, we say ‘it takes as long as it takes,’” she said.
“I need more time, I need more time, and that’s true for any councilor. I didn’t support this last year, I made this very clear in all those reasons why, which still exist tonight.”
Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1) agreed the project needs to be done but was concerned with the financial aspect of it as well.
HAVING PEOPLE MORE COMFORTABLE
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the Council was given plenty of time to look over the outlined project as well as any bids, estimates and public sessions related to it.
“To be fair to Council, this project and the scope of the project has been outlined since early last year … Andrew (Durrin) then sat and outlined how the project was going to be funded, pretty much, line by line. That’s something that has been in the hands of Council for several weeks, if not longer,” Rosenquest said.
“The only difference now that we’re talking about is the bid response, which came in $800,000 less than what the engineer’s estimate was. Andrew has outlined extensively the funding model for this project, he’s also outlined the overall cost in terms of debt and borrowing to the City of Plattsburgh … so I don’t know how much more time or outline or conversation or discussion or details shared (is needed).”
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) did not feel they should delay the vote any longer.
If you believe in downtown Plattsburgh as I do, this is a wonderful way to bring this City closer to where we want it to be,” Kelly said.
“There’s two things you can do: you can table it for two weeks or you can vote on it. The interesting thing about this is nobody said that they are opposed to the project, we’re unanimous that we want to do it, it’s just a matter of I suppose having people more comfortable to do it.”
After much deliberation, councilors decided to table the resolutions until the next meeting, which will be held on March 16 in the Common Council Chambers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.