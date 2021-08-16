PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh City Common Council discussion over whether or not City Police should provide the City School District with a Youth Safety Advocate heated up the Council Chambers last Thursday.
The council majority ultimately voted to advance the item to this week’s regular meeting agenda where it will be subject to a formal vote.
Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Mayor Christopher Rosenquest voted in favor of the item, while Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against. Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) was absent.
THE SRO QUESTION
The comparison between the new Youth Safety Advocate position and a former School Resource Officer (SRO) position, which the 2020 council unanimously vetoed in the face of public opposition last year, was at the forefront of Thursday night’s discussion.
Many schools countrywide added on-premise law enforcement positions, like SROs, in the wake of the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
The Plattsburgh City School District was no exception, employing two SROs provided by City Police for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.
Both individuals were City Police retirees. Their salaries and benefits, equaling a combined $81,000 annually, were paid for by the district.
Though the district had hoped to re-employ the SROs for the 2020-21 school year, the council denied the motion for reasons that stretched a variety of reasons, including the notion that schools with SROs have an increased number of arrests and unfairness towards students of color or those with disabilities.
ADVOCATE POSITION
City Police Lieutenant Jarrod Trombley presented the newly pitched Youth Safety Advocate position as a shift from that older one, saying it is “simply an advocate position.”
“We’ve always been an advocate for the youth and student body, the administration and parents, but we sometimes get overshadowed by the public safety or law enforcement cloud that we are very easily seen as,” Trombley said.
“We are there to be listeners, role models and help guide and direct and facilitate resources to the youth and to the administration.”
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said the district would reimburse the city for related position costs, like salaries, payroll taxes, training, equipment, supplies and administrative overhead.
Councilor Gibbs noted the Youth Safety Advocate would not enforce school rules.
“To me, that’s very important.”
In the case City Police need be called to respond to the School District, Mayor Rosenquest said they would be called separately. He did note, however, that the advocate may provide backup, depending on the circumstance.
“Second from that, if the Youth Safety Advocate does identify the need to engage with a student, that would be done through the administration, not directly by the advocate themselves, but in partnership with the administration,” he added.
REPORTING BACK
Gibbs wanted to ensure a reporting component, alerting the council to the activities of the Youth Safety Advocate and any feedback it had garnered from the school community, was worked into the prospective agreement.
She said such an element was missing back when the city provided the School District with SROs, which was one reason why she had voted against the position in 2020.
“In other words, during a public safety committee meeting, we’ve never had a report back in the past of what. . . they have done and so on.”
Rosenquest confirmed this was included in the agreement now on the table.
LIABILITY
Councilor Moore, a member of the 2020 council, harkened back to the council’s SRO discussion from last year.
“I don’t know why we’re getting involved in this,” he said. “It provides liability for the city with no real benefit. The school is more than capable of hiring whatever they need to do this sort of thing. I don’t know why we need to be involved. It’s a school issue. . . I just see it as a liability with no real upside.”
Superintendent Lebrun, who was present at Thursday’s meeting, took to the mic moments later and followed up on Councilor Moore’s liability question.
“By that same line of thought, the city would not be interested in availing the School District of, say, South Acres Park and fields and other things wherein liability could also be created,” Lebrun said. “What we have in those instances are indemnification processes that I would be interested in pursuing here, as well.
“In turn, if we take that concern to the extreme, the district might also not be interested in inviting city functions, such as the training of the police department and the like, into our premises. I think the relationship necessitates a certain degree of trust and an appropriate degree of indemnification.”
Intermixed into Moore’s feedback was the idea the district could fill such a role outside of the City Police Department, like via the Sheriff’s Office.
Asked about this, Superintendent Lebrun told the Press-Republican, “It would be challenging for the district to directly-employ such Youth Safety Advocates, as the training, procedures and protocols which will guide their work are well-outside of district expertise, yet well-within those of the Plattsburgh Police Department.”
‘WHY?’
Councilor Kelly, another 2020 councilmember, reiterated the results of last year’s SRO vote.
“I’m wondering why it’s coming back,” he said of the night’s resolution. “The biggest question I have is, how did the School District manage for a year without the SRO? What did you do to fill in that gap?”
Superintendent Lebrun answered, “The absence of advocates or resource officers basically coincided with the global pandemic during which, we all know, school was in session less than we all would have wanted, so rotating student attendance, periods of extended closure, just less students in the school during what happened to be the period of non-provision of (SROs)/Youth Safety Advocates.”
Kelly, who said there was much data against SROs in schools, resurfaced a USA Today article first referenced by the council last year. The article, among making other points, prioritizes social workers over members of law enforcement in schools, asserts SROs have little impact in the case of school shootings and says SROs increase the “school-to-prison pipeline,” especially in the case of minority children.
“This weekend, we were recognized for our diversity,” Kelly said, referencing an article featured in the Saturday, Aug. 6 edition of the Press-Republican, “and if we do anything that harms minority children, then I think that’s not good.
“I do recall talking to minority parents of some of the school kids, minority parents, who told me that SROs tend to pick on their kids more than the average, ordinary white child. You know, you can believe that or not believe it, but that was the information that was given to me by the parents of students in the Plattsburgh City School District.”
FROM EXPERIENCE
Councilor Canales spoke next and, saying he wanted to address a few things, said, “First, I apologize for the villainization our police force and of the school district — “
He was cut off as Councilor Kelly interjected to ask shortly, “Who villainized the police force?”
Mayor Rosenquest then asked Kelly to give Canales the floor.
“I’ll let him finish,” Kelly said, “but I did not villainize the police force.”
Canales continued, “I think its beneficial for the public to see what kind of councilor Councilor Kelly is. I can speak on behalf of minorities.”
Kelly then stood from his seat at the council table.
“This is unbelievable,” he said. “You don’t come and bring accusations against a councilor.”
The mayor, again, asked that Canales have the floor.
“I speak on behalf of just myself, being a minority, an Afro-Latino, who happens to be a councilor and a business owner in this city,” Canales said. “The four years that we’ve lived here, my daughters have been called n-----, s---, told that they’re going to be killed — the list goes on and on and on — in this school district.
“So excuse me for my emotion that I may or may not present as I continue on with this conversation, but if anybody can talk to what minority children in this city go through, I believe that I’m an exceptional person to do so,” he continued.
“On that premise, I will speak loud and clear: This program is needed.”
Canalas then spoke of the success of SROs at his former high school in Arizona and thought the article referenced by Kelly was geared more towards large cities, not New York’s North Country.
TAXPAYER DOLLARS
Mayor Rosenquest said the decision at hand was also about protecting the taxpayer.
“The Youth Safety Advocate program was developed out of the needs of the district as well as what the city felt to be a more appropriate public safety presence in our city schools,” he later told the Press-Republican. “The city having a say over who provides that service and keeping city taxpayer money in the city is just as important as keeping our kids safe and providing an additional resource for school administration and our students.
“I look forward to this and future partnerships with the district. We share the same tax base and it simply makes sense for our two organizations to work hand-in-hand”
Gibbs noted, “They are going to do this with us or without us. I would rather do it with us in the room so that we can control the accountability in the reporting.”
‘COME TOGETHER AS TEAM’
The item is expected be up for a vote at this Thursday, Aug. 19 at the council’s regular session.
“Look, I understand that the conversation is contentious,” Mayor Rosenquest told councilors at the meeting’s end. “I understand that there are two sides to it; I appreciate that. I do apologize for the emotion that comes with that. I do.
“But we do, we do have to come together as a team, right? Even when we disagree, we have to figure out a way to disagree respectfully and appropriately.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.