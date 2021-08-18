PLATTSBURGH — The Common Council will tonight consider a local law banning fires citywide.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who proposed the law change earlier this month, said she and other councilors have long tended to fire complaints.
“It began years ago,” she said. “Usually it’s elderly, aging residents of my ward calling and complaining about smoke in their homes. They say they have COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), they have lung issues, they have breathing problems, they have asthma.
“They say that it’s interfering with their quality of life.”
COMPLAINT DRIVEN
City code defines an “open fire” as all outside burning of garbage, rubbish, rubbish for salvage, refuse and other waste materials where any flame or embers are exposed to the open air.
Such fires are currently prohibited in the city, unless a permit is obtained.
Small recreational fires, however, are allowable with some stipulations.
The fires must be situated at least 25 feet from any structure and be no larger than three feet in diameter and three feet in height. They must also be contained in a stone surround, fire pit, brick barbecue, metal fire stand, or clay chimenea and be accompanied by a functioning spark arrestor.
Neighbors can file complaints with the City Police Department, City Fire Department or code enforcement officer if they feel the fire has become a nuisance.
AXES SMOKE
The law change, up for a public hearing and a council vote this evening, would continue the city’s ban of open fires, but prohibit recreational ones, too.
The law does not apply to portable, gas-powered fire places and individuals could still request open fire permits.
“It doesn’t prohibit barbeques or smokers or what you’re doing for food,” Gibbs said. “The goal for me is to eliminate smoke and sparks.”
While sparks could be a fire hazard, smoke crept into residents’ homes.
“If you drive through the smaller neighborhoods where the houses are close together, you’ll see a lot of people cool their homes down by leaving their windows open and they have box fans in the window,” Gibbs said. “Not everybody has the ability to purchase an air conditioner and load it into their window.
“I’ve had several residents mention to me that they’ve had to purchase very expensive central air systems for their homes, because of the burning pits in the city.”
‘AFRAID’ TO REPORT
While current legislation includes an avenue for filing complaints, Gibbs said many residents were reluctant to do so.
“They don’t want to be bad neighbors,” she said. “They don’t want to call and then start bad feelings between themselves and their neighbors. That is what I hear over and over again.
“They’re afraid of retribution. They’re afraid to be bad neighbors. They’re afraid to cause bad feelings.”
HOW MANY?
Gibbs has received fire complaints annually since she began her city role three years ago, but said many of those complaints were not formally submitted, instead trickling in by phone or email to herself and other councilors.
With such a law on the table, it begged the question: How many complaints has the city received?
While Gibbs couldn’t quantify exactly how many times she has been contacted, she also thought this was the wrong way of thinking.
“When we have multiple complaints over the last three years, and I’m sure this extends long before I came onto the council, and we have a long history of this being an issue of discussion — what is the right number (of complaints) we’re supposed to reach before we actually think we might need to take action? Is there a right number?”
‘NOT A VENDETTA’
Though some have accused the Ward 3 councilor of putting this law forward for personal reasons, Gibbs said she truly believed the law would be “better for the city as a whole.”
“For the record, I love having a fire in my yard. For the last almost 20 years that I’ve lived in my home, I’ve enjoyed a fire in my yard. I have friends over, we make s’mores — this is not a personal vendetta. That’s not it at all. I love having a fire in my yard, but this is is the decision that we have to make as legislators.
“I think it would create better air quality, better neighborhoods. I think it would be safer.
HEARING SCHEDULED
The law will be up for a public hearing tonight at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The council’s regular session will continue afterward.
“I understand this may not pass tomorrow,” Gibbs said Thursday. “I think what this will do is it will put us on record. My constituents will know that I tried to make change. People will know where I stand and where their councilor stands on this issue.
“Then, we’ll either move on or it will be revisited in another year — or maybe the problem will go away.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.