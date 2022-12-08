PLATTSBURGH — In order to move toward a potential demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center, the City of Plattsburgh has to first complete a Type 1 New York State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) Act.
At the last regular common council meeting Dec. 1, the council and the mayor took the necessary steps to do that.
First, by passing resolution 7.234, titled “Type 1 SEQR declaration and lead agency for Crete Memorial Civic Center Demolition,” and then, by answering several questions on a lengthy environmental assessment form.
“Any certain actions, local actions, trigger a SEQR review by the city. The level of that review depends on the size of the action. In this case, the proposal is to demolish the Crete Center,” city attorney Dean Schneller said.
Schneller said because the Crete is around 45,000 to 50,000 square-feet, the Type 1 review was triggered.
“(And) because this property is invasive to the Plattsburgh Bay, which is a national designated historic site, as well as a parkland, there’s a lower threshold for a trigger for a Type 1 review,” he added.
DEGREE OF IMPACT
Most of the questions on the environmental assessment form referenced what, if any, degree of impact a Crete demolition would have on the surrounding area. Councilors had to then come to an agreement on an answer after discussing it; if an agreement wasn’t reached, a roll call was taken.
Among the questions asked was if the proposed action (the Crete demolition) may result in the loss of current or future recreational resources.
Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) was quick to say yes, which led to a sub-question asking if the answer was yes, would it be no impact to small impact, or moderate to large impact?
“Here lies the philosophical conversation in the city,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest joked.
“Current or future, it’s moderate to large,” Gibbs answered.
Other councilors, like Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) disagreed.
“Based on the numbers that we looked at percentage wise, population, I don’t know that it really does bear out as moderate,” Bopp said.
“I think part of the issue is if we’re looking at future potential, when we’re talking about the building now, there’s problems with the building that are apparent so currently there’s not a lot of future potential.”
“Future potential is using that field for soccer or anything else that we use, so the future is it will get recreational use. It can and most likely will be used for recreational use,” Canales added.
After not being able to come to a consensus on whether or not a Crete demolition would have a moderate to large impact on future recreation, it went to a roll call; Canales, Kelly, Bopp and Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) all voted no, while Gibbs and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted yes.
HEALTH RISK
Another question asked about what, if any, potential impact on human health the demolition may pose.
Community Development Director Matthew Miller said while there are some asbestos concerns in the building, they’re isolated.
“That will be abated and removed in accordance with the appropriate regulations and that includes the use of misting water when they’re tearing it up so that any dust created is kept on site and not drifting anywhere else,” he said.
“My view on this would be ‘no,’ (because) the crews that are doing it are required to wear all the required protective material. They will be, by far, the closest people to those hazardous materials as they are being abated …”
In answers to other questions, it was revealed that the proposed method of demolition is going to be a series of excavators ripping the building down piece by piece, which will take 14 weeks, Miller said.
“After they remove the foundations, they are backfilling the hole with clean fill and then putting grass seed on top with water so there will actually be more green space that results at the end of this than exists now,” he said for post-demolition plans.
NOT A DECISION ON DEMO
Based on the answers to the environmental assessment form’s questions, Schneller said a “negative declaration” was the most reasonable conclusion.
What that means, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, is “if an action is determined not to have significant adverse environmental impacts, a determination of nonsignificance (Negative Declaration) is prepared.”
A final resolution to adopt the negative declaration is still needed and will likely be on the Dec. 15 common council agenda.
After the meeting was over, Rosenquest said there will be more action on the Crete’s future soon.
“Tonight was just more of the environmental review. It was not an up or down vote on whether or not to demo the Crete, we will have further discussions on the details of the … bid responses (for demolition) that were returned and then we’ll continue to kind of dig into the next steps on that project,” he said.
“But it still requires the council to approve the bid and approve funding for the demolition as well and that will come in the next couple weeks.”
