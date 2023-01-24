PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council unanimously adopted drafts of its updated Comprehensive Plan and Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) at Thursday night’s council meeting.
A zoning update, associated with the LWRP, was also adopted.
The final drafts, which were presented by consultants from Saratoga Associates and Behan Planning and Design to the public in November, had shown a heavy focus on improving recreation in the City of Plattsburgh. That did not change.
NEW CITY PLANS
This process of creating the updated city plans was first kickstarted in 2016. A 5-year grant was finalized for the project in 2018.
Thursday’s votes were a necessary step in the process in order to move on to an official SEQRA review of the plans next month, with the goal in mind to meet the grant’s deadline at the end of May.
Curt Gervich, a member of the city’s planning board, and who served on the Comprehensive Plan and LWRP development committee, spoke during the public comment session of the meeting to offer his support for the plans.
“Comprehensive plans are essential resources for a city that wants to evolve and remain relevant,” Gervich, who is also an associate professor of environmental science at SUNY Plattsburgh, said.
SHARED VISION
Gervich then listed several important reasons for having plans like this. Here are a few of his reasons:
“A comprehensive plan provides a shared vision and aspiration for a community — a bit like a compass pointing us in the direction we want to go.
“You can only change what you can measure, and a Comprehensive Plan provides a benchmark for measuring progress towards our goals.
“A Comprehensive Plan is a roadmap that the Common Council and city boards, like the Planning and Zoning Committees, can use to make decisions. For example, large scale development plans come before the planning board that … is essential for us to know whether or not the proposal fits with the city’s vision. Without a plan to guess and rely on our own preferences and biases.
“A Comprehensive Plan also brings funding opportunities when applying for grants as well state and federal funds…”
Gervich ended with encouraging the council to adopt the plans, which had unanimous council approval.
