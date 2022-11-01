Marchers took to the streets of Lake Placid Monday for the annual Halloween parade.
featured
Costumes and Good Tunes: Lake Placid celebrates Halloween
Online Poll
Are you going to cast an early vote?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- NY-21 debate becomes Castelli interview
- Champ hunter captures sonar of large object
- Police Training Academy moving to CCC
- StoneWorks Massage & Skincare relocates after fire
- Sweenor goes for three, Eagles top Hornets in Class B semis
- Six seek state judge seats
- 'The Rocky Horror Show,' a cult classic presented by The Adirondack Regional Theatre
- Campaign Comparisons: NY-21 candidates lay out their cases
- Late heroics lead Saranac to Girl’s Class B Championship.
- Essex ferry adopts winter schedule early
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.