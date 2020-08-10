PLATTSBURGH – SUNY Plattsburgh is poised to respond to evolving novel-coronavirus scenarios as students return to campus on August 24.
The college's Fall 2020 Restart Plan rests on the deliberations of five-targeted campus working groups: operational continuity, health and safety, academics and instructional continuity, housing and campus life, student support and equity, and admissions and student recruitment marketing.
COVID-19 expenditures, health and safety for example, come out of the college's resources.
“We have spent $40,000 on upgrading air filters for our campus to ensure that they are the highest level of air filtration that we can for one of our buildings,” President Alexander Enyedi said.
REGULAR SCREENING
Daily health screens have been implemented for employees through paper and online forms that comply with state requirements, according to the college's COVID-19 webpage.
“Students will self screen daily and each of the 14 days prior to returning to on-campus. At a minimum, students will be required to complete and submit an electronic form weekly. If the answer to any of the screening questions is 'yes,' a message will appear stating that the individual must not report to class or any other activity outside of their residence and must notify the Student Health and Counseling Center immediately.”
TESTING
The Student Health and Counseling Center unveiled a new test analyzer last week that can return COVID-19 test results in 15 minutes.
The center has the capacity to test 1,000 students, or roughly 20 percent of the student population, according to the college webpage.
“That's just one example of an investment that we made,” Enyedi said.
“Those test kits $30 a piece and we have a $1,000 of them. There you go. We're spending a significant amount of resource on acquiring test kits.”
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Faculty, staff and students can request face coverings.
“We are spending money on what they call PPE – face masks,” Enyedi said.
“We bought two face masks for every student coming back.”
Students who are unable to wear face coverings due to a medical or other health condition should wear some form of covering to protect those around them, according to the college's webpage.
“This covering can be a loosely worn scarf or bandanna. The campus will have a supply of disposable masks on hand for faculty, staff and students in case their mask becomes unusable (i.e. - soiled or damaged) during the day."
SIGNS OF CHANGE
Students will find many modifications once they arrive on campus.
“We put up Plexiglas shields,” Enyedi said.
“We've made modifications to offices. We've made significant investments of resources to ensure safety and being able to do the testing and the containment when we're back at it here in the fall."
