SARANAC — While the mascots change on July 1, it will be a gradual change to replace everything else.
From athletic uniforms, to banners and logos around the school, and the windscreens on the field, they all have to be replaced.
“The goal from my angle is to do everything in our power to to get things in order,” Saranac Athletic Director Brent Denis said. “So that when we start on Sept. 1, we are full time Saranac Spartans.
“So when July 1 hits, we will officially be the Saranac Spartans. As soon as we adapt, adopt some artwork with our new nickname, we’re going to begin the process of ordering uniforms, replacing those windscreens, replacing anything in our school district that shows the old language or the old logo.”
Superintendent Javier Perez said the goal is to replace everything in time, but some places of the old logo may remain for a bit. It could be uniforms or different parts of the school. The gym for example has pads on the walls emblazoned with Chiefs that need to be replaced.
Perez said it just depends on when supplies arrive.
While football may have an issue getting new uniforms, Denis believes the other sports can manage.
“We’re going to be looking to only replace the uniforms with the Chief logo or Chiefs on them, which is approximately 50% of the uniforms we have. The other 50% say Saranac so we’re really only looking to initially get 50% of our fall uniforms replaced,” Denis said.
“Which, outside of the sport of football, I think we should be able to do that. In terms of football itself, our varsity teams should be okay. We are going to struggle a little bit replacing JV and modified uniforms, just because there’s so many of them. That might be a little challenge, but after talking to several uniform companies, I believe we can do it.”
The logo itself hasn’t been designed yet, but is already being talked about. Perez said the district is working with a company that has created logos for them before.
“We are going to take a look at them, and then we’ll want to put it out and get some community input,” he said. “I’m not sure yet if we’re going to have a vote on it or we’re just going to get input. But that’ll be the next phase where we’d like to get that moving pretty quick.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.