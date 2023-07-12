KEENE VALLEY — The Corscaden Barn Gallery breaks open its summer season with “Bring One From Back in the Day” in Keene Valley.
Opening reception is today from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the show runs through Labor Day.
Featured artists include: Michael Gaudreau, Dennon Walantus, Kate Gaudreau, Ed Wheeler, Frances Gaffney, Deborah Macy, Sandra Hildreth, Stephanie DeManuelle, Eva Kusmirek Stamper, Sid Miller, Jeff Wiegand, Garrett Jewett and Julia Gronski.
SID MILLER
Miller has always had an affinity to drawing and took up painting in high school, first attending the Holderness School in Plymouth, N.H.
“My intent was to become a ski racer, but the competition was pretty fierce,” he said.
“So, I transferred to a school now defunct called Barlow School in Armenia, N.Y., which was more arts oriented.”
Miller graduated in the Class of 1972 and went to the University of Denver for one year and studied sculpture, ceramics and drawing.
After a year off to help build his family’s former store, The Mountaineer in Keene Valley, he finished his degree at Skidmore College graduating in 1978 with a concentration in ceramics and a minor in biology.
“Painted for a couple of years after college, but then had to turn to real estate and renovation for income,” he said.
“So, I left the painting for 35 years and took it up again about seven years ago with a wonderful painting group at the Shelburne Craft School in Shelburne, which is an awesome organization and I have been loving it ever since.”
Miller and his family divide their time between a main home in Shelburne, Vt. and a second home in Keene Valley.
Twelve of his oil paintings on panel and canvas are in the exhibition.
“I do some watercolor, although I am not showing any at this show,” he said.
“I tend to gravitate towards Adirondack scenes, mostly from John Brooks, which we live above, and the Ausable Lakes.
“I just enjoy trying to capture the effects of light and scenes that bring good memories to me. Trout is a favorite subject matter.”
In Vermont, he has a studio and paints outdoors in Keene Valley.
Miller paints mostly in the long, dark winters as he still manages commercial real estate in Vermont.
“I own an old converted textile mill that’s now office space in Richmond, Vt. It’s the Goodwin Baker Building. I’m pretty busy in the summer maintaining properties and traveling when I get a chance to,” he said.
“This will be my third year with Martha (Corscaden), and I’m very grateful to be in her gallery. I’ve shown in the Keene Valley High Peaks Arts Association. I’ve had shows at the Vergennes Library, Charlotte Senior Center and the Shelburne Craft School. I have work in private collections in Vermont and New York.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.