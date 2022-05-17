PLATTSBURGH — The state union for correctional officers is stepping up its effort to repeal a policy they say is causing grave danger in prisons.
The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) has launched a public awareness campaign utilizing its various social media platforms calling on the New York State Legislature to immediately repeal the Humane Alternatives for Long Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act which was recently implemented in all state-run correctional facilities.
The HALT Act severely limits, or in some cases eliminates, the ability to place incarcerated individuals in Special Housing Units separated from the general population.
LIVES AT RISK
“As we have said for years, the HALT Act would only do one thing, make our correctional facilities more dangerous,” NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said in a news release.
“The New York State Legislature, the people who created this poorly thought-out legislation are directly responsible for the skyrocketing violence we’re experiencing in our prisons today. They ignored our warnings, our pleas to educate themselves properly before passing HALT, and now they’ve put the lives of everyone who resides or works in a correctional setting at risk.”
According to numbers reported by the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision, since April 1, 2022, overall violence in New York State correctional facilities has risen over 30%, the release said.
RISE IN VIOLENCE
Inmate-on-staff violence has increased approximately 25%, while inmate-on-inmate violence has climbed 40%. According to the data, the single-week high of inmate-on-staff assaults was set during the week of May 1, 2022, as 37 staff members were assaulted.
The weekly average number of staff members assaulted in 2022 prior to the implementation of the HALT Act is 22. Additionally, the single-week high of inmate-on-inmate assaults was set the prior week, the week of April 24th, 2022, as 37 inmates were assaulted by other incarcerated individuals.
The weekly average number of inmates assaulted by other inmates in 2022 prior to the implementation of the HALT Act is 23.
“Conditions inside our prisons are worsening by the day. Staff members are being assaulted at a record pace, inmates are settling longtime scores with other inmates by utilizing dangerous weapons, and our officers are being put directly in harm’s way,” Powers said.
“If the goal of HALT was to improve the mental health and well-being of the incarcerated community, this couldn’t be what the Legislature had in mind. Unless the violence is addressed immediately, someone is going to be killed. We can’t allow that to happen which is why we’re launching our Repeal HALT campaign, so that we can raise awareness in the public of the crisis at hand in our correctional facilities. Simply put, ignoring the rise in violence is not an option.”
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
The Repeal HALT campaign will be a comprehensive approach to raise awareness in the general public of the dangerous working and living conditions inside New York State’s correctional facilities by utilizing NYSCOPBA’s various social media platforms, the release said.
There the public will be able to view short videos urging the NYS Legislature to address prison violence, access press releases on severe incidents of prison violence across New York State and be easily connected to various media coverage of violence in correctional facilities.
Assembyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), a former correction officer, said the rise in attacks against correctional officers and civilians in correctional facilities is simply unacceptable.
“It is extremely concerning that all attacks are on the rise including ones against other inmates. This is exactly what I predicted would happen when the HALT Act was passed and that’s why I voted against it,” Jones said.
“After working within those same facilities as a correctional officer for 20 years, I know from experience that there needs to be disciplinary measures to make sure that everyone in correctional facilities are safe. This is a safety concern. The hardworking North Country residents who work at these facilities deserve to feel protected at their jobs and their family and loved ones deserve the peace-of-mind that they will come home unscathed.
“The state needs to remedy this situation immediately before the violence gets any worse and someone dies.”
‘HARDER THAN EVER’
State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) sponsored an amendment to legislation that would repeal the HALT Act.
Stec said that with the dramatic increase in attacks on corrections officers and with resignations increasing and the number of new recruits decreasing, repealing HALT is essential to protecting COs and ensuring facilities remain safe.
“My Senate Republican colleagues and I warned that if HALT came into effect, it would be disastrous for our correctional facilities and corrections officers,” Stec said.
“Sadly, that’s proven to be correct, and it’s harder than ever for COs to protect themselves and keep these facilities secure.
“I sponsored an amendment on the Senate floor today to repeal HALT and provide officers with the support they need,” he added.
“While this amendment was defeated by Senate Democrats in a partisan vote, I remain committed to putting the safety of our COs and our public first.”
In May 2021, NYSCOPBA filed a federal lawsuit against New York State to overturn HALT, arguing that the new law violates its members’ civil rights. That lawsuit is still pending.
