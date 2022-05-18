Correction

Shannon Elizabeth Kanaly, author of “Kaleidoscope Emotion” will give a presentation and book signing Friday, May 27 at 1:30-4:30 p.m at Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr., Plattsburgh 518-561-6431.

