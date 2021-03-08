PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County, and others statewide, welcome a provision of the federal $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan Act that would hand funds down to local governments.
"County governments have been advocating for aid for many, many months," Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said Monday afternoon.
"This is the culmination of a lot of hard work — special thanks to the New York's (Congressional) Delegation."
'MASSIVE, COMPLEX BILL'
The House is next to vote on the latest COVID relief bill. If approved, President Joe Biden was expected to sign off on it before the end of this week.
It featured another round of stimulus checks, continued unemployment benefits, rental assistance, a restaurant and bar grant program, as well as funds dedicated to COVID testing and vaccine distribution.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas called it "a massive and complex bill with things to welcome and others to question."
"Consistent with our recent issue survey, we welcome the inclusion of substantial aid to state and local governments," Douglas says in a recent chamber release.
"Assistance for our counties is especially important as they are very much on the front line of the pandemic impacts and the response."
The chamber noted Clinton County could receive $15.61 million, while Essex and Franklin counties could receive $7.15 million and $9.7 million, respectively.
Just over $2 million could go to Plattsburgh International Airport "to sustain it until the return of active travel," Douglas says before adding, "And we will see additional aid to help get our colleges and our rural hospitals stabilized for the future."
COUNTIES CONTENT
The New York State Association of Counties, NYSAC, said it applauded the recent progress of the $1.9 trillion bill and encouraged "swift adoption" at the House level.
It said the bill included $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local and territorial governments, including $65 billion for counties. The bill budgeted $3.8 billion for the 57 counties of New York State and New York City based on population.
According to NYSAC, the funding could be used to respond to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, as well as address the economic devastation that came with it, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
The funding could also be used to help governments provide services and make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
"We acknowledge the leadership of Senator Schumer and the members of New York's Congressional Delegation who supported our local governments throughout this pandemic," NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario says in a recent statement.
"Without our Senator Schumer, this package would not have included the federal assistance to counties and local governments. He has always been there for New Yorkers, and his resolve has only been strengthened during this this pandemic."
TO STAY STABLE
Zurlo cautiously awaited the bill's final approval and its pending aid guidelines, but admitted, "This is something that we have been advocating for and I'm more than pleased that it's part of the latest stimulus package."
The county administrator hoped funds would replenish reserve funds that would not otherwise have been used when penning the 2021 budget, support capital projects that were put on hold and manage pandemic costs associated with equipment, overtime and personnel.
"At the end of the day," he said, "the goal would be to spend it so that the county continues to have a stable tax levy and a stable tax rate."
