PLATTSBURGH — Cumberland Head Elementary School faculty and staff recently channeled their inner Taylor Swift with a parody tune titled "You Need to Stay Home."
The song, set to the tune of Swift's track "You Need to Calm Down," covers the challenges and changes faculty, staff, students and their families are experiencing as, "We're doing P.E., music, art, library, virtually."
Occupational therapist Stacy Burrell said the video helped share what staff are doing for the kids while also providing some laughter and happiness.
RECORDED CLIPS
For the video, teachers recorded clips of themselves singing along to certain lyrics, third-grade teacher Ashley Kollar explained.
"In the meantime, I was singing into my phone."
She then sent all the clips to her friend and former bandmate, Ryan, who laid them over an instrumental track.
"It was actually really easy; we were surprised," Kollar said.
She composed most of the lyrics, noting that a group of teachers came up with, "If you see our kids banging on the door, there's nothing to fear.
I promise teachers are just practicing fire drills. Our kids are driving us crazy, too!"
ADAPTING WITH KIDS
Both Kollar and Burrell have children, so they have had to help them adapt to learning from home while they themselves settle into remote instruction.
“It’s definitely hard; they want to be involved in whatever mom’s doing so they’re always asking," Kollar said of her two children, a kindergartener and a three-year-old.
Burrell said her family had to make a schedule after the first day.
"For some families, routine is important and our family particularly, my kids need routine."
That is composed of both academic work and scheduled breaks.
"My dog has probably gone on more walks than she’s ever had in her lifetime," Burrell said.
REWARDING
Adapting occupational therapy to a remote environment was a huge undertaking in a short period of time, Burrell said.
Once she and her students really got into it, she started getting pictures and videos from families of their kids completing the activities she had assigned.
"It’s really rewarding to see that this can come together, and honestly it’s kind of a therapist’s dream to have carry-over into the home.
It’s kind of a valuable tool to have right now, even if they did something for 10 or 15 minutes a day, because eventually it’s going to continue to build skills."
Teachers just want to say "thank you" to parents, Kollar said.
"We hear you, we know that this is stressful.
Keep giving us feedback so we can make it work for everyone."
To watch the video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYJ8zTKqMvA.
