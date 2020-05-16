PLATTSBURGH —Although it will not be the traditional college graduation this year, Clinton Community College is celebrating its Class of 2020.
“You did it,” CCC President Ray DiPasquale said in reference to the graduates.
“Congratulations on completing your degree requirements. I, as your president, and on behalf of the entire faculty, staff and Board of Trustees, congratulate you on your accomplishments. Although your final semester may not have been on campus and commencement had to be canceled, we still wanted to celebrate this important accomplishment and wish you the greatest success in your future endeavors.
“We hope that Clinton Community College has helped change your life and helped you achieve your dreams. Congratulations and best wishes.”
‘PURSUE YOUR DREAM’
The commencement ceremony was initially scheduled for Friday, May 15, but had to be postponed due to coronavirus and NY on Pause mandates.
Board of Trustees Chairperson, Clinton County Sheriff, and Class of ‘81 alumnus, David N. Favro, said that it was with great pride that the Board of Trustees extend a heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and their families.
“This unprecedented time we are facing is yet another learning opportunity for all of us,” Favro said.
“Take a moment to reflect on what is important to you. Pursue your dreams and make a positive contribution to your world.”
VAL AND SAL
The 2020 class has 214 students eligible for graduation with 51 students graduating summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude. There are 23 Phi Theta Kappa honor society members, 6 are Honors Scholars, and one is a Clinton County Presidential Scholar.
The Class of 2020 Valedictorian is Rosanne Trevail, and Salutatorian is Matthew Murray.
Trevail will be graduating summa cum laude, with an Associate of Science Degree in Individual Studies. She is a North Country native, and currently a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Trevail plans to continue her education at SUNY Upstate Medical University in the fall to pursue a career as a medical technologist. While at Clinton, she competed on the college’s cross country team, was a member and president of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and was named to the USA Today / Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team.
In addition, she works as a private duty nurse, and is a member of the Champlain Valley Chorus of Sweet Adeline’s.
Murray, the salutatorian, will be graduating summa cum laude, with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Computer Information Systems.
CHANCELLOR’S AWARD
At commencement, two Clinton faculty/staff members were to be presented with the Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence: Margaret Courson for Excellence in Faculty Service, and Kelly Misner for Excellence in Professional Service.
The Chancellor’s Award for Excellence is a State University of New York system-wide honor, providing recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and encouraging the ongoing pursuit of excellence.
Through these awards, SUNY publicly proclaims its pride in the accomplishment and personal dedication of its instructional faculty, librarians, and staff across its 64 campuses and system administration.
“I congratulate our faculty and staff on their accomplishments, and am proud of how the entire college campus has weathered this past semester,” DiPasquale said.
“I am particularly honored to recognize the accomplishments of Maggie and Kelly, and all they have done to help our students, as well as the institution to be successful.”
Courson, professor of mathematics, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service. She joined the college in 1998 with her first position being the math skills coordinator and an adjunct professor, and has risen to her current position as professor of mathematics.
In addition to teaching, Courson serves the college in multiple facets. She is the co-chair for the 2020/2021 Middle States Self Study, and is a faculty coordinator of Clinton’s Equality Alliance club and PTK International Honor Society.
Kelly Misner, STEM success and retention coordinator, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.
Misner joined the college in fall of 2009 as an adjunct instructor and became the STEM success and retention coordinator in August of 2014.
Over the years, she has continued to grow at Clinton Community College, holding the positions of instructor under the mathematics department, an academic advisor and as the STEM liaison with several college departments.
The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence was awarded this year to Barbara L. Morales.
Morales will be graduating magna cum laude with an associate of applied science degree in nursing. She is also an Honors Scholar graduating with merit.
Morales is a member and serves as vice president of the Alpha Pi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year colleges.
She is an active volunteer in the community, and has served with the Global and Medical brigades to Honduras.
Two Clinton students were named to the USA Today / Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team: Samuel Wright and Valedictorian Trevail.
Wright is graduating summa cum laude with an associate of applied science degree in computer and electronics technology.
Students appointed to the academic team are recognized for their academic achievements, leadership, and service to their colleges and communities.
