PLATTSBURGH — Last week, a council-approved resolution OK'd Mayor Colin Read to reduce the citywide workforce by 60-plus positions and, as of Monday, the mayor said he was on the job.
"I imagine some of the most productive discussions could be wrapped up very soon, and others may take longer to work out," Read told The Press-Republican.
"I'm impressed with the range of really creative solutions department heads have come up with to help the city out of this terrible financial hole, and I very much appreciate their creativity. The unions too are very open and creative."
COUNCIL DECISION
It was at the City Common Council's Thursday night session last week that officials said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Plattsburgh's 2020 budget would need some "significant" reworking, including a more than $3 million reduction in spending.
The figure was to account for drops in revenues related to expected falls in things like sales tax, state aid and utility and property taxes.
Via the resolution, city councilors requested Mayor Read explore reductions in workforce through job-sharing, hour reductions, layoffs or furloughs in a variety of positions in the following departments:
• The City Clerk's Office.
• The Community Development Office.
• The City Finance Department.
• The City Mayor's Office.
• The Municipal Lighting Department.
• The Department of Public Works.
• The Department of Environmental Services.
• The Plattsburgh Public Library.
• The Building Inspector's Office.
• The City Police Department.
• The Department of Recreation.
The city's legal counsel was also said to be affected.
Though impacting a total of 62 city positions, it was said that nearly half were currently vacant due to the nonessential status of some staffers during the pandemic.
COUNCILOR UNCERTAINTY, RESIGNATION
City Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) voted against the resolution that night, stating he didn't have enough time or information to make a solid determination, adding that city stakeholders should have had some time to respond.
Councilor Paul DeDominicas (D-Ward 4), who said he had received the list of positions with little time to digest, had agreed with McFarlin's concerns.
Though DeDominicas had voted in favor of the resolution, he submitted his letter of resignation from the council the next day and said the way the city was run was "broken."
When asked how that position would be refilled, Mayor Read said that was up to him.
"I have a period of time to appoint someone, to be ratified by the Common Council," he said. "I am still formulating a plan."
CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS
For the reduced city positions, the mayor said there were ongoing negotiations with department heads and union leaders, adding that the goal was to bring back many when, and if, the city could afford to do so.
It was the mayor's hope that furloughs could take place, allowing employees to keep health insurance and have a window of time allowing them to return to work.
"Meanwhile, they'd be able to collect 100 percent of their salary while on the generous benefits the state and federal government is offering, and the city would not have the entire expense we currently face of having a few dozen employees who cannot come into work," he said.
"I'm confident that. . . at the end of this terribly painful process, almost everybody will be pleased with the outcome. Of course, any protracted and complicated negotiation like this, with so many entities involved, proceeds in fits and starts, and emotions sometimes run high," he continued.
"But, I believe it will work out well for everybody concerned in the end — the employees, the departments, the entities overseeing the city, and also the taxpayers."
