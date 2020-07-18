PLATTSBURGH — New Yorkers statewide are urged to take precautions ahead of potentially dangerous heat conditions that are expected to begin early Saturday and last through the weekend.
Heat index values ranging from the low-90s to 100 degrees are possible throughout the entire time frame and across much of the state, a news release said.
"Forecasts are calling for a wave of extreme heat in the coming days and I am urging all New Yorkers to make sure they are taking all necessary precautions," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
"This type of weather can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Be sure to check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through the extreme temperatures. And if you do visit beaches and pools, be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing."
HIGH TEMPS
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s in the Western New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, with rest of the state experiencing even hotter weather with temperatures in the 90s.
On Sunday, temperatures will intensify with the entire state forecast to experience temperatures in the 90s, with the possibility of some areas reaching as high as 100.
This period of hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness, the release said. People who are susceptible to heat related illnesses - including young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory diseases such as asthma - should take necessary steps to stay cool as temperatures rise.
HEAT TIPS
Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly, the release said.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly.
To help New Yorkers stay safe during excessive heat the governor offered tips.
The following people are most at risk:
• Elderly persons and small children are mostly affected
• Persons who are overweight/obese
• Persons on certain medications or drugs
Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exercise and activity should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Drink plenty of water and noncaffeinated beverages.
Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration.
If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning
If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head.
When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.
Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes.
Make an effort to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs. Make sure there is enough food and water for pets.
HEAT ILLNESS
Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. Call 911 if you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including:
• Headache
• Light headedness
• Muscle cramps
• Nausea
• Vomiting
New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.