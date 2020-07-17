PLATTSBURGH — The potential for more restrictive measures on how bars can operate has some North Country tavern owners frustrated.
"I just don't understand it. There doesn't seen to be any clear guidelines," Robert Hall, owner of Bobby's Lounge in Plattsburgh and a Clinton County legislator (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh), said.
Hall said serving food alongside alcohol as suggested by the governor, is not a problem, but maintaining a constant six feet between patrons and not having walk-up bar service, would be difficult.
"The food is not a problem. Our lunch business is fantastic, but if we have to keep everybody six feet apart, we will probably have to close up."
BARS PHASED IN
Bars were closed in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic took flight. They did not reopen until June 24 when the North Country entered Phase 4 of New York Forward, the state's reopening plan.
The guidelines for reopening did not allow for more than 50 percent capacity in the bar at any one time. Like restaurants, patrons had to wear masks unless seated.
Hall said that was manageable, but not if the six-foot measure was added on.
"Bobby's Lounge is a pretty small place. At 50 percent, I can survive. My staff can get paid, my bills can get paid, but with six feet we won't be able to fit that many."
NO KITCHEN
The Fourth Ward on Montcalm Avenue had an opposite issue. Gary Duquette Jr., bar owner and operator, said his small pub had adjusted to mask wearing, social distancing and the 50 percent capacity limit, but thought the latest measure under consideration would be one step too far.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he was considering blocking bars from selling alcohol to patrons, unless they also ordered food. The announcement added that customers could only order from their seat, not by standing up at the bar.
Duquette was bummed and angry when he heard the news, saying The Fourth Ward itself didn't have a kitchen and only served prepackaged snacks, like chips and popcorn.
"I'm really hoping that he lets the upstate counties that are successfully in Phase 4 just go about our normal course of business," he said. "I'm hoping this is aimed at those thousands of bars in New York City and around New York City and Syracuse and Buffalo that aren't adhering to any of the social distancing guidelines.
"They're the ones that need to get their act together. I'd like to say that we have our act together."
NOT GETTING RICH
Since reopening last month, Duquette said business at the bar has been steady, with many using its backyard space to social distance and everyone wearing masks.
"People aren't allowed to walk through the front door without a mask," he said. "People aren't allowed to stand in the bar area without a mask. Unless they have a seat and they're sitting down six feet apart, they're not allowed to be inside the bar."
While not doing the same business as pre-COVID-19, he said the family-owned bar was staying afloat.
"We're not going to get rich, but we're able to stay open and keep our patrons happy."
'WHY US?'
With the North Country region, in general, keeping active case numbers low, Duquette thought, "What the hell are we doing wrong?"
"We're doing our best to follow all of those guidelines and we've obviously been doing a pretty good job," he said. "The evidence is in the number of cases.
"It seems like we're getting lumped in and facing the punishment for everybody else's wrongdoings. We're obviously doing something right, why are we being punished?
"The (novel) coronavirus is a deadly virus that needs to be taken seriously," he continued, "but my goodness, we are doing everything we can to keep it at bay and I feel like we're doing a pretty good job."
LOOKING FOR CLARITY
Hall said clear, consistent guidelines needed to be established by the state.
"I've been to other places all around here and everyone is different," he said.
"We took all the salt and pepper shakers off the tables, removed all the Quick-Draw tickets and all we have on our tables are paper towels and state hand sanitizer. But you go in other places and they are all different place to place."
