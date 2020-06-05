LAKE PLACID – The Whiteface Club and Resort in Lake Placid, the Adirondack Region’s longest-running resort community, has announced that all of its amenities are now being offered as Northern New York advances through the four phases of reopening in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
The North Country is currently in phase two and looking to advance to phase three on June 12.
The 120-year-old property, on the edge of the village, provides its homeowners and guests many activities such as an 18-hole championship golf course, tennis center with six clay courts, waterfront complete with marina, cross country ski trails in the winter and two restaurants including the seasonal Moose Lodge Boathouse Restaurant which is located on the shores of Lake Placid providing panoramic views of the lake and Whiteface, the Olympic Mountain, a news release said.
All amenities have gradually come on line, starting in May. Dining is currently by take-out and open air only, but indoor seating will be permitted soon. Social distancing and all prescribed health precautions are being taken.
Café on the Green at the golf course is now open daily for lunch, while Moose Lodge will be open for weekend dining service commencing at 3 PM. The Moose Lodge will expand to five days a week (Wednesday to Sunday) commencing June 14.
In 2015, the Whiteface Club and Resort embarked on the $45 million Forest Brook Estates sub-division, adjacent to its championship golf course. There are 22 lots in this neighborhood development ranging in size from one to three acres.
Each provides panoramic views of the Southern Range of the Adirondack Mountains, the release said. Each home owner is provided a full slate of services including lawn care, snow removal, garbage service and cold weather checks when homes are unoccupied as well as membership to the Club.
“We continue to get interest in Forest Brook from prospective clients who seek luxury in a peaceful, wooded setting,” Mark Sperling, general manager of the Whiteface Club Companies, said.
“We’ve experienced steady growth over the past 17 years which we believe is a result of our commitment of financial and human resources to upgrade the amenities, services and ambiance of this resort community.”
Custom design homes are now being built in various neighborhood sub-divisions providing a range of homeowner opportunities.
“While we have a number of available custom home opportunities available, there is a finite number available through the building rights provided by a variety of permits issued by the Adirondack Park Agency and the Town of North Elba,” concluded Sperling.
More information can be obtained by directly contacting Mark Sperling at (518) 523-2551, or by visiting www.whitefaceclubresort.com.
