What's in store?: Business owners, officials ask for mall re-opening guidance

MCKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTO

Greg Nephew, owner of Lake City Hobbies in Champlain Centre, speaks during a Monday morning press conference outside of the Town of Plattsburgh-based shopping center. Nephew and area officials spoke on the mall's continued closure under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order, asking state officials to reconsider. Nephew said he and the mall's other local shop owners were in danger of permanent closures and said, with other retailers open across the region, that they hoped for "equal treatment."