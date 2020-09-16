‘Wentworth’ offers tales behind prison walls

PLATTSBURGH — Wentworth to me is like watching the Netflix series “Orange Is The New Black” on steroids.
Have you seen them both?
Wouldn’t you agree?
I guess living in upstate New York with a father, brothers, uncles and cousins as corrections officers (COs), you can’t help but wonder what goes on behind the walls. However, Wentworth takes you there.
It’s really kind of cool to be able to relate to a show for a change. Especially on the heels of “Escape At Dannemora.” It doesn’t make the little towns in the “Adirondacks” seem so little anymore.
From the CO’s to the prisoners, it just seems real. There is no gimmick. And it doesn’t feel like your watching a “put on” show. You somehow empathize with both sides of the jail bars, with characters often intertwining with each other in the show.
However, the film is solely based on female incarceration. To me, it’s been an interesting turn on your typical “prison scene,” where men are mostly dominant. Now, you see two females duking it out.
To be honest, the punches thrown are way better than your average Joe’s blow to the face. It just seems a little more honest.
According to Wikipedia, the show has received a mostly positive reception from critics, and the first episode became the most watched Australian drama series premiere in Foxtel history.
Seasons one through seven of Wentworth are currently streaming on Netflix. All 10 episodes of Wentworth Season 8 will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.
If you’re in a binge-watching mood (who isn’t during Covid?) this show is for you.
I’ve been trying to think of a way to sum the whole show up, but it’s too hard. Each season leaves you on the edge of your ‘sofa’ thinking, “Wait, what just happened?”
The characters change from season to season. Some of the originals stay the same, such as Bea Smith (Danielle Cormcack), and Joan Ferguson (Pamela Rabe). You will find yourself at times calling your loved one the “Governor.”
Yes it sounds cheesy, don’t judge until you give it a chance.
I’m ecstatic for the new season to come out. It appears Ferguson will return after being gone a season. One of the most prolific scenes of the series is when she is buried alive by correction officer, Will Jack (Robbie Magisiva).
Is Ferguson’s character now a ghost…or did she make it out of the burial alive? I guess we will have to wait and see.
