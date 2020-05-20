ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown Community Health Center will resume weekend hours.
Urgent, walk-in, and scheduled appointments are available for new and established patients on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting May 23.
“As the weather warms, people are more likely to deal with poison ivy, ticks, and allergies,” UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital Medical Director for Primary Care Dr. Rob Demuro said in a news release.
“With the resumption of Saturday hours, they won’t have to wait until Monday to get the care they need.”
In March, Elizabethtown Community Health Center postponed non-urgent visits and suspended weekend hours in line with state and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID and conserve protective equipment.
“Now that the number of COVID patients has leveled off, we are able to safely provide in-person care,” Demuro said.
According to Jeanne Hummel, manager of the UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital Health Centers, there are a number of safety precautions in place.
“We are checking patients in by phone, taking temperatures, screening for COVID symptoms, and providing a mask at the door,” Hummel said.
Patients are encouraged to call the health center at (518) 873-6896 when they arrive.
Telehealth and in-person appointments are available Monday through Friday at the AuSable Forks Health Center, Elizabethtown Community Health Center, Smith House Health Center in Willsboro, and Westport Health Center.
The Crown Point Health Center and High Peaks Health Center in Wilmington are open Mondays and Thursdays.
Information on the UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital health centers and video visits may be found online at https://www.ech.org/Health-Centers/.
