PLATTSBURGH — To anyone looking for a cut, color or wash, hair stylist Shelly Meuser says to, "hang in there."
Meuser, who's worked at Visual Changes in the City of Plattsburgh for 20-plus years, said recent restrictions by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had put salon staff somewhat on edge.
"At the same time," she said, "we all want to do the right thing and make sure everyone is safe."
MAKING HISTORY
In recent weeks, and in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the governor had made various mandates on various industries.
As of Friday, the latest to take a hit were hair salons, tattoo parlors, nail salons and other similar shops.
The mandate required those places to close up business, effective Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.
Plus, the governor had said, all non-essential workers were to stay home.
In her decades as a stylist, Meuser said this was the first closure of its kind.
"We're definitely making history here."
'EVERYBODY WANTS IN'
The hairdresser heard of the governor's order via a group text with fellow stylists, and, Meuser said, it wasn't long before she was fielding requests from clients.
"Everybody wants to come in," she said Friday afternoon. "My schedule for the next two months — I would say 90 percent of those clients are trying to come in before tomorrow."
And so, Meuser said she was prepping for a long, last work day on Saturday.
"I would say I'm probably going to do 14 colors and cuts tomorrow."
FINANCIAL LOSS
It was a worry for stylists, like Alicia Langjan-Smith who said, because the hairdressers at Visual Changes were self-employed, they didn't qualify for unemployment like the workers of other industries would.
"There should be something in effect for the self-employed cosmetologists," she said. "We'll be out of work, but we won't be eligible for unemployment."
Langjan-Smith hoped the COVID-19 situation would push for either a union or some sort of legislation, like a payment reimbursement program, to help support her and her peers.
Meuser thought it was a stressful and scary time to be a hair stylist, but felt it was critical that everyone "stay calm and stay kind."
"It's important to do what's asked for now — even though it is a huge financial loss," she said. "We have to trust that it's going to get better in time."
ESSENTIAL SERVICE
While some stylists joked that after the mandate had been lifted, they would be ready to fix some wild at-home haircuts and/or dyes, but there could be some truth there.
An elderly client of the salon was overheard asking her stylist how to wash her own hair and said she'd even have to visit a store to pick up some shampoo later that day.
"People who are elderly come in here to get their hair done," Langjan-Smith said. "These are essential services for their every day life."
'MAINTAIN SAFETY'
In response to the pandemic, Meuser said the salon had taken daily precautions, like maintaining a 10-person maximum and cleaning stations between each customer.
"About every 10 minutes, we wipe down the doors," she added. "People want to get their hair done, but, at the same time, we want to make sure that we follow the rules and that everyone is safe."
