PLATTSBURGH — Unlike her opponent, Democratic State Senate candidate Kimberly Davis came out in favor of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to extend the PAUSE Act until May 15.
"We are in extraordinary times with a previously unknown virus that has taken a devastating toll on our communities," she said in a statement.
"I understand that many are suffering economically during this crisis, but we must do everything in our power to slow the spread of infection and stop the loss of life."
Davis, who is Clinton County treasurer, said she was disappointed with Assemblyman Dan Stec's (R-Queensbury) comments that "we shouldn't continue with the stay-at-home measures."
Stec had called the governor's move premature, given that the PAUSE Act was set to remain in effect until April 29, and called for a regional approach due to the order's impact on the Upstate economy.
Davis said there is not enough testing to know how many cases there truly are and that data must be used in these decisions.
She pointed to how, as of Thursday, just .56 percent of Clinton County's population had been tested for COVID-19.
"That is not enough of a sample size to make this decision. This example is based on our current situation of being under stay-at-home conditions: imagine what will happen if we reopen and people go back to congregating together?"
Code enforcement officers get daily complaints of groups of people going out together, and people say they do not want to wear masks, Davis continued.
"My health, your health, your family’s health, is dependent on our neighbors’ actions," she said.
"We need to take the rest of the PAUSE ‘medicine’ and let it finish its course — we must put health and safety first.”
