PLATTSBURGH — Both Clinton County Health Department and University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital have reported recent declines in the number of COVID-19 cases.
But during a Facebook Live briefing hosted by CCHD Thursday, hospital, local public health and education officials urged the community to continue abiding by virus safety precautions in the face of ongoing spread.
“The hospital is a service for everybody, COVID and non-COVID, and during the height of the post-holiday surge, we had to cancel elective procedures during that time because of the strain on our facility,” CVPH Vice President of Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said.
“We’re not there now, and we don’t want to be there again and we continue to need everybody’s help.”
NUMBERS IMPROVING
Along with Rietsema, CCHD Director of Public Health John Kanoza, Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey and SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi provided updates.
Kanoza said, as of Thursday morning, there were 274 Clinton County residents — that number includes inmates — in isolation, meaning they had tested positive for COVID-19, and 596 in quarantine due to being close contacts of a positive case or recent travel.
Such numbers represent a big improvement from a high of 440 active cases last month, he continued, but were a far cry from the lows experienced during summer and early fall.
Rietsema similarly noted that, at the height of the post-holiday uptick, CVPH had more than 30 coronavirus patients. That numbers was below 10 as of Thursday.
The hospital has been challenged by significant outbreaks at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities who had not yet completed their full vaccination regimens, he said.
Additionally, staff having to quarantine due to exposure can put a strain on the other CVPH employees and the hospital's ability to provide care.
“But that is getting a little bit better mostly because of the reductions in the numbers across the county," Rietsema said.
FRIENDS AND FAMILY
Kanoza said CCHD’s contact tracing team is continuing its work notifying and monitoring cases and close contacts.
His agency has not been made aware that any of the more contagious variants, such as the one initially identified in the United Kingdom, have been identified in Clinton County.
“But I think we can all generally assume that variants are out there, it can be here right now, and that continued testing for other variants will let us know in the future what we find.”
Spread of the coronavirus is still largely occurring between friends and family members who abide by the appropriate precautions while in public, but do not during private interactions with those they do not live with, Kanoza said.
He added that people can start to spread COVID-19 to others 48 hours before showing symptoms, or while remaining asymptomatic.
DON'T GIVE IT A CHANCE
Kanoza reiterated proper precautions, including but not limited to social distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing masks that cover both your nose and mouth.
Though such actions work well together to effectively reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, they do not ever eliminate the risk, he said, urging residents to be on guard.
“Your interaction (with others) could result in a relatively minor inconvenience of a two-week quarantine, or a serious illness with long-term consequences for your health or even death.”
Kanoza encouraged residents to focus on protecting those near and dear to them by thinking small and local, particularly over the upcoming winter break.
“Don’t give COVID-19 the chance to spread to people you care most about. You can protect you family and yourself by staying home with your immediate family."
VACCINE SAFE
Vaccine supply remains limited, Kanoza continued, though it is better than it was in January.
Rietsema anticipates moving past the point where people are chasing vaccine. But he noted vaccine hesitancy even among eligible populations and wanted to stress the jab’s safety.
“We’ve now vaccinated 30 million people in this country and we’ve not seen deaths from this vaccine," the doctor said. "The data are pretty clear that there is no excess mortality in people that are vaccinated compared to people that are not, and it works.”
He also encouraged organizations trying to motivate people to get vaccinated to reach out to CVPH and himself to talk about the vaccine, how it was made and why it is safe.
NEW GUIDANCE
Rietsema is the Northern New York Regional Vaccination Hub coordinator, and said the North Country’s high percentage of vaccines used is a testament to the teamwork and efforts across the region.
About 17 percent of eligible Clinton County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around five percent have received their second.
Though it is not herd immunity level, people should not minimize the effect of having 17 percent of the population vaccinated, Rietsema continued.
“That has an effect on community transmission so that may be part of why we’re starting to see declines across the country, as low as the numbers are.”
Rietsema hopes that New York State will soon adopt the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance allowing those who are fully vaccinated — meaning it has been at least 14 days since their second dose — to forgo quarantine if exposed.
“While we do not know for sure whether people who have been fully vaccinated can have asymptomatic infection and whether they can transmit it, I think we can be pretty confident that whatever that rate of asymptomatic infection is, it’s going to be a lot lower in the vaccinated people and as long as we continue to do things like wear masks, which is protecting others, and socially distance, we can be fine.”
