PHOTO PROVIDEDCommunities in New York, Connecticut and around the world are rallying behind the Decosse family with generosity and prayer. Dad and husband Jeff (middle) passed away from COVID-19 at UConn John Dempsey Hospital on Nov. 11. While mother Dania (second from right) continues chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer, their son Joshua (farthest left) battles against the coronavirus. The Decosse’s other children are (from left) Jenna, Jonathan and Jacob.