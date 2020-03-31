PLATTSBURGH — Social distancing has kept family from seeing family, but Eileen Roach, and others, found a way to thank those who were taking care of elderly relatives in their place.
She and a group of Meadowbrook Healthcare families stood outside the City of Plattsburgh-based facility on Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., during the staff's shift change, with signs reading things like, "Thank you," and, "We appreciate you."
"Our intention was to catch the day shift coming out and the second shift going in," Roach said. "The staff has just been so fantastic.
I miss Mom terribly, but I know that she's being taken of."
CLOSED DOORS
On March 11, the 287-bed facility in the City of Plattsburgh closed its doors to visitors, including residents's friends and families, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with hopes of keeping its at-risk population safe.
Roach said her mother Mary has lived at Meadowbrook Healthcare for almost a year and, up until those recent regulations kept them out, either she or twin sister Kathleen would visit their mom almost daily.
"There would never be two days in a row that we wouldn't get there," Roach said. "We would be there at least five times a week and even then, when it was time for us to leave, our mom would be heartbroken.
So, this has been very difficult."
FAMILY ON THE INSIDE
Though Mary has been distanced from her daughters, she has at least one family member inside the facility, her sister-in-law Eleanor "Ellie" Douglas.
"They live on different floors, but they get to go see each other at church and at other activities," Roach said, adding that the pair go way back. "My Aunt Ellie and mom went to nursing school together back in the 60's.
They've been girl friends for 50-plus years."
'LAY EYES ON MOM'
Without the family gathering for visits and weekly dinners, Roach said it was nice to know her mom was being kept occupied inside its closed doors.
"The activities department is phenomenal," she said. "They just really go above and beyond."
And while Mary's mild dementia kept her out of some Meadowbrook activities, like bingo, Roach said her mom still had plenty of others to choose from.
"They have lots of music activities," she said. "If there is anything involved with music — Mom is in."
The staff recently helped facilitate a video call, to connect Mary to her family, which, Roach thought, was a personal touch compared to email and cards.
"To actually lay our eyeballs on Mom and then have her see us — that was so important."
STAFF THANKS
"Having been there so much and getting to know the staff — everybody is so kind and they treat your family member like their family member," Roach said, adding that that was what had led she and the other Meadowbrook families to make their signs and give their thanks.
And in doing so, she noted, all were very careful to maintain a proper social distance.
"I haven’t hugged my twin sister in almost two weeks — we take staying within our household tribes seriously," Roach said. "(But) showing this support for the amazing folks who are caring for our loved ones 24/7 is incredibly important to us.
We can't really send in food or do anything like that right now," she continued. "So we wanted do this."
