PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Elections has fielded just more than 5,600 absentee ballot requests for the November election.
According to Republican Commissioner Greg Campbell, that tops the previous record held by the 2016 general election season, which saw 3,055 applications.
Legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Aug. 20 expands the reasons that New Yorkers may apply for these ballots to include risk of illness — including COVID-19 — to themselves or others.
As of Friday, 2,000 ballots had gone out to Clinton County voters.
MULTIPLE OPTIONS
New Yorkers have just under two weeks left to register to vote in the general election — the deadline is Friday, Oct. 9 — and plenty of time to take advantage of the voting options available this year.
Voters who have requested, received and completed their absentee ballots can drop them off at their respective county boards of election when they are open on weekdays.
If they choose to mail them in, the last day the ballots can be postmarked is Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Once early voting begins — that option runs from Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1 — they can also drop off their ballots at those sites. On Election Day, they can do so at any poll location.
"It doesn’t have to be the poll site where they normally vote," Campbell added.
CHALLENGES
COVID-19 safety precautions coupled with mandates put in place by recently-signed state legislation and executive orders issued by Cuomo have led to additional challenges unique to this election year.
"The biggest challenge is, obviously, preparing all the sites so that they’ll be safe for voters to come use, which we’ve done," Campbell said.
All poll workers will wear masks, hand sanitizer will be available at each poll site, the sites will be marked for social distancing and both electronic poll pads and privacy booths will be wiped down after each use.
Campbell noted that the governor really pushed absentee voting, which resulted in the county BOE having to send out another mailing earlier this month that outlined all relevant deadlines.
The state's online absentee ballot portal funnels requests to the appropriate counties.
"So what’s happening is we have a lot of different sources where we have absentee ballot requests coming from," Campbell said.
"That also is obviously a big challenge to accommodate that, and also having the personnel available to accommodate that, because we’ve been having to use more people than we would normally have in order to keep up with the volume of work."
FUNDING
Ahead of the June primary, federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants had provided funding to assist the BOEs.
While much of the money was used then, Campbell said, they were able to reserve some for the general election.
"A lot of this that’s being required of us now — we just frankly don’t have the money available to us that we did back then as far as the state providing grants, (and) obviously the counties are in a bind financially so they don’t have extra money for things like that."
Preparations included purchasing extra equipment, such as on-demand printers and electronic poll books, to help streamline the voting process and thus reduce the number of necessary poll workers.
"There are people that say, 'Hey, at this point I still don’t want to take the chance, as a poll worker, of being exposed to somebody,'" Campbell said.
"We do feel that we’ve really done a good job in preparing our poll sites and our poll workers how to handle that.
"Now that people can vote early voting and absentee basically for any reason, we’re hoping that that takes some of the pressure off the poll sites."
The state BOE is advocating for additional funding, Campbell noted. Cuomo had issued an executive order last month mandating that county BOEs send their election staffing plans and needs to the state BOE by Sept. 20 in order to help ensure adequate coverage.
ENCOURAGE
Campbell advised voters to utilize the county BOE website — clintoncountygov.com/boe — in order to keep track of voting information and important dates
"We just want voters to feel that it’s safe to vote and encourage them to come to the polls," he said.
"But if for some reason they don’t feel that they’re comfortable with that, there’s certainly alternatives for them with absentee voting or even early voting, where there normally is not anywhere near the crowds that there are at the poll sites on Election Day."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
IMPORTANT DEADLINES
The following are important deadlines pertaining to voter registration, general election absentee ballot applications and ballot drop-off.
• Friday, Oct. 9: The last day to register to vote in-person or online, or to postmark mailed voter registration applications in order to participate in the general election. Mailed applications must be received by your county board of elections by Wednesday, Oct. 14.
You can request a form from your county BOE, download one online (tinyurl.com/yd7sf3m7) or register online through the state Department of Motor Vehicles (tinyurl.com/j393hua).
Visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to check your registration status.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27: The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot.
To access the state's online Absentee Ballot Application Portal, visit absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov. To download an absentee ballot application, visit tinyurl.com/ydfc3mjv.
The state BOE notes on its website that, despite this deadline, the U.S. Postal Service has advised that it cannot guarantee timely delivery of ballots applied for fewer than 15 days before an election.
• Monday, Nov. 2: The last day to apply in-person at your county BOE for an absentee ballot.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. The last day to deliver your absentee ballot in-person to your county BOE or any polling location, or to postmark an absentee ballot. Mailed ballots must be received by your county BOE no later than Tuesday, Nov. 10.
IN-PERSON VOTING
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Early voting in New York State will take place from Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at early voting sites. For times, visit your county board of elections website.
Early voting sites in the tri-county area are:
• Clinton County: Clinton County Government Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
• Essex County: Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Road in Lewis.
• Franklin County: Franklin County Board of Elections Office, first floor in the Franklin County Courthouse, 355 West Main St. in Malone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.