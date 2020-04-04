PLATTSBURGH - The North Country Chamber of Commerce is organizing a volunteer effort to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber has created a “How to Help” web page amidst their other COVID-19 resources.
The idea of the site is to compile a list of ways to help the local community.
HOW COULD WE HELP
“After we started disseminating information (during this pandemic), a lot of people were saying 'this is really great', but we also had a question of how could we help," Kristy Kennedy, the VP of Marketing/Director of tourism at NCCC, said.
“It is very simple for us to make a webpage and it’s a lot harder for those businesses that are out there doing the work (supporting healthcare and other frontline workers)."
On the website, a variety of businesses and organizations have posted volunteering opportunities and specific requests for donations, including the CVPH Foundation, the United Way, and the ADK Foundation.
DIFFERENT WAYS TO HELP
Those who are strapped for cash right now will find that there are ways to volunteer that do not require money. For instance, the CVPH Foundation is encouraging people to show their gratitude by posting photos with messages of gratitude along with the hashtag #CVPHpeople or #CVPHgratitude.
Businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact the chamber if they are interested in posting volunteering opportunities on the site.
One initiative featured on the site that has been seeing an outpouring of COVID-19 related donations is The Adirondack Foundation’s Special and Urgent Needs (SUN) Fund.
The ADK Foundation, which has been around for 22 years, started the SUN Fund grant initiative approximately 15 years ago. Cali Brooks, president and CEO of the ADK Foundation described the SUN Fund grants as “rapid response funds for non-profits, school districts and municipalities.”
GOES A LONG WAY
As Brooks said, these grants are distributed where "a little bit of money can go a long way to help get through a challenging time or meet an opportunity.”
SUN Fund grants have been instrumental in providing relief during times of crisis such as Hurricane Irene. The ADK Foundation is focused on delivering these grants into the hands of organizations that know best how to help individuals.
"We are focused on food security, child care, fuel and rent,” Brooks said.
If businesses and organizations in the community know of a need and are interested in applying for a SUN Fund grant, there is a simple application which can be found at www.adirondackfoundation.org.
The application takes about 20 minutes or less. The Emergency Philanthropy Team (EPT) meets each day to review the applications.
“We are being as responsive as possible,” Brooks said.
OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT
The ADK Fund is welcoming and encouraging donations to their SUN Fund grants so that they can continue to help.
“The outpouring of support has been inspiring,” she said.
“Hundreds of people have been donating what they can. It is incredible to be doing this work right now.”
The ADK Fund is greatly appreciative of their donors and partners such as the United Way and CloudSplitter.
“This is a partnership of many organizations working together,” Brooks said.
Individuals looking for ways in which they can be involved in the supportive movement should visit the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s “How to Help Page.”
The page can also be accessed on this link: http://www.northcountrychamber.com/chamber/howtohelp.
