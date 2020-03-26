PLATTSBURGH — As with many emergencies in the North Country, there are hordes of people who want to help out and volunteer.
Unfortunately due to the nature of the coronavirus pandemic, that is just not feasible at this time, officials say.
John Bernardi, director of the United Way of the Adirondack Region, said they have been recording offers from volunteers and gathering information, but they are largely not being deployed at this time.
"Currently, the need is minimal," Bernardi said.
"As you can imagine, this type of thing requires careful thought and planning. Otherwise, it can easily add to the chaos."
Bernardi said volunteers can check in with the United Way.
"We maintain a data base and we coordinate volunteerism through good times and challenging times like this," he said.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman agrees.
Cashman spent time as a supervisor for Project HELP, a volunteer clearinghouse at SUNY Plattsburgh when he worked there.
He worked with several student coordinators who linked more than 1,200 students to local agencies and numerous one-time events.
Cashman also serves on the New York State Commission on National and Community Service.
"Volunteering has to be purposeful. You have to have a direct need and that need should need volunteers, not the other way around," Cashman said.
"Needs can be very specific. If there is a hurricane and you need 500 sand bags, you can get people to fill 500 sand bags. But a lot of these agencies are working with people they know and if you put in a bunch of new people who are not up to speed on protocols, it can gum up the inner workings and can put agencies at a disadvantage."
More information on volunteering can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/get-involved-how-you-can-help.
