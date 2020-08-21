TUPPER LAKE – Adirondack Health implemented a temporary moratorium on face-to-face visitation at Mercy Living Center in Tupper Lake, citing the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in neighboring Essex county.
The moratorium began today and is expected to last at least two weeks, following communication of the temporary policy change to residents’ families yesterday.
There are currently zero COVID-19 cases at Mercy Living Center, which is in Franklin County.
“We are pausing in-person visitation at Mercy out of an abundance of caution,” Madaline Toliver, administrator of Adirondack Health’s skilled nursing and long-term care facility, said in a news release.
“We recognize how difficult this will be for some residents and families, but we must do everything we can to promote the continued health and safety of the loved ones entrusted to our care.”
Essex Center, a rehabilitation and nursing facility in Elizabethtown in Essex County experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 this week that saw at least 26 positive tests and two deaths.
Toliver added that residents and families at Mercy Living Center will be notified when a firm date for the resumption of in-person visitation is established.
In the meantime, families are invited to contact Mercy Living Center to schedule appointments for window and digital visits.
To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
