PLATTSBURGH — What were initially thought to be two positive cases among Samuel F. Vilas Home staff members turned out to be false positives, ownership says.
Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza had mentioned the two positive tests at the Clinton County Legislature's July 8 meeting.
Eli Schwartzberg, who co-owns the facility with his wife, Emily, told the Press-Republican that all staff and residents have tested negative twice since those cases were announced.
TWO NEGATIVE TESTS
Tests conducted at the Vilas Home June 24 yielded all negative results. July 1 testing indicated two staff members were positive.
The Clinton County Health Department got the results first and called the employees to have them quarantined, Schwartzberg said, noting the two were not symptomatic.
No previous positives had been reported among either residents or staff.
All residents and staff were re-tested on July 5; their collective results came back negative, Schwartzberg said.
"We actually quarantined all our residents in their rooms as a precautionary measure," he added.
"We did room service until we were able to find out that the employees were actually negative on the follow-up test."
Another round of tests given Thursday yielded all negatives.
As of Friday, the residents were no longer being quarantined in their rooms.
Schwartzberg personally called all residents' families to notify them of the positive and negative test results.
CAUTION
Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said her department was not able to comment on whether a test result was a false positive.
"When we receive a positive test result we place the individual tested on isolation. The criteria to be removed from isolation include two subsequent negative tests."
Streiff explained that testing accuracy has some variation between labs.
"If a testing location has concerns about the validity of the test result, it is a discussion that should be had with the reference laboratory to ensure the reliability of results," she continued.
"CCHD will always err on the side of caution and issue isolation orders for a person with a positive result until that person meets criteria to come off of isolation."
Schwartzberg said health officials would likely release the two employees to work Tuesday, but that he was waiting to hear.
STAFF STEPPED UP
The assisted living facility is abiding by all COVID-19 precautions, he said, including mask-wearing, temperature checks for residents and staff, thorough handwashing, social distancing and staff screenings for illness.
"We don’t let anybody in the building if they have any type of illness. All contractors are tested and we are using (personal protective equipment) as needed."
Schwartzberg said the families were extremely appreciative of how present the staff were, noting that there were no call-outs when there was a "scare" over COVID-19 in the facility.
"All the staff just stepped up and made sure that the residents were taken care of."
VISITATION
The Vilas Home and other long-term care facilities have been closed to visitors since mid-March.
Last week, the state Department of Health released guidelines such facilities must abide by in order to reopen for limited visitation, including no new COVID-19 cases for 28 days.
Schwartzberg said he was not sure how false positives would affect that threshold.
He added that the state and local health departments as well as the hard work of the staff have been very helpful in making sure the Vilas Home stays COVID-19-free.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.