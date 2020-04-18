SYDNEY, Australia - We move from summer into fall in Sydney.
The ocean is still warm enough for swimming until May and then the weather changes with rainy wet days a common occurrence.
A month ago, in the national FFA cup soccer competition, the local team I help out with - Brookvale FC, defeated North Sydney United. It was the first, and probably last, game of the 2020 season.
COVID-19 coverage was starting to dominate the media but, as a nation, it had not sunk in just how serious this thing really was.
Our team brought in a cleaning crew to disinfect the changing room at the local stadium – as the players were a little nervy. Four days later the season was officially postponed.
The match was a bit dreamlike – only a small crowd showed up as the government had just banned gatherings of over 500 people and Australians, on the whole, were suddenly starting to become a little worried.
When Brookvale scored, the players didn’t really know how to celebrate the goal. This was in the two-week period when elbow-bumping had just replaced the handshake – even the referees were stand-offish at the match’s start.
CLOSED BORDERS
On the 19th of March, the Australian Prime Minister closed the borders completely. Some thought this was too strict and too quick, but it worked a treat.
The decision highlighted the benefits of being a large island nation and it effectively cut off 22,000 miles of coastline - albeit stranding many Aussies over the world in the process. Domestic flights have now also almost ground to a halt.
The moment of reckoning came the very next weekend when Australia realized it could not take this so lightly. The backlash in the media and by government officials was swift, far-reaching and tough.
The warm summer weather and the closeness of social behaviour at Bondi, the most iconic of all Australian beaches, resulted in that suburb being highlighted as a COVID-19 cluster hotspot.
The younger generation had ignored the Public Service Announcements and had been partying throughout the weekend in overly close proximity – to a deadly effect.
On top of the Bondi Beach event a cruise ship (the Ruby Princess) had been allowed to dock in Sydney Harbour and the passengers disembarked.
One wonders if that is responsible for many of the infections in Australia.
BEACHES CLOSED
The New South Wales Government response was quick – closing all beaches over 500 for people in that region, but the Bondi COVID-19 cluster had now woken up the nation and most people now realized we had gone from the joking jitters to a state where we were now entering a long war.
Since the awakening period, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison has, seemingly daily, slowly tightened the laws and has managed to screw the shut-down tight. The PM has done this by a progressive series of measures.
He is often flanked by the police chief and the health minister. Today the Australian population are mindful of the social distancing, the government has tried to allow business to continue but the limits are getting increasingly stricter.
Now you can only congregate in groups of two and you must be 1.5 metres (5 feet) apart unless you are from the same household.
The recent Easter Holiday weekend resulted in calls for the population to continue the discipline of self-isolating and not traveling. Emergency powers now exist with on-the-spot fines of $1,000 for individuals not quite getting the message.
Each State and Territory has slightly differing rules right now, but the result is the same. In our home state of New South Wales you need a “reasonable excuse” to leave the house for supplies, food, essential work, exercise or healthcare matters.
OPPOSITION PLAYING ALONG
The opposition party leader Anthony Albanese, of the Australian Labor Party, has played along and supported the government for the most part. I think everyone realizes that this is not time to dispute matters heavily and that the Australian common good is best served by closing party ranks and getting on with flattening that curve.
Two weeks ago, the coronavirus cases were doubling every three days in Australia, but the quick, tough measures are working and the daily infection rate is significantly on the way down.
Good Friday saw Australia with 6,203 cases and 53 deaths, but the Prime Minister’s impassioned plea to “Stay at Home” has kicked in. It’s a large country and people realize that the rules will be in place for at least another 4 to 6 months.
Now the time is not for complacency and with the winter season approaching it is probably best if we just ‘baton down the hatches’ and see this thing through in a disciplined fashion.
Winter brings with it the inevitable flu season that always strikes before September as the warmer climes begin again. Let’s hope Australia doesn’t go backwards.
WATCHING WITH HORROR
As a nation we have watched the international news with horror.
Personally, I have monitored with interest the strong opinions of the Lake Placid residents and their objections to the New Jersey platers who are accessing local properties (sometimes through Air BnB).
In NSW travel to a holiday home in a different area is completely banned. I catch up on the local North Country sentiments via watching Andrew Quinn’s daily video commentary where he uses his Desparados restaurant and operations to help the people in the Village of Lake Placid.
It gives me a barometer on the sentiment upstate.
When watching the news we see a lot of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he has gained much respect over here – but Australian's hearts go out to the scenes they are now watching come out of New York City.
Stay Safe, all things shall pass.
— Dominic Szambowski is 1984 graduate of Plattsburgh State who starred for the men's soccer team. The native of London, England is an educator and soccer aficionado as well as an administrator, writer, coach and player of some renown.
He worked at Paul Smiths College and North Country Community College in Saranac Lake where he was the head women's soccer coach. Szambowski, who still owns a home in Lake Placid, went on to play professional soccer in Switzerland and Australia.
The father or two is the president of the International College of Business in Sydney, Australia.
