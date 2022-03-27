Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Near record low temperatures. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Near record low temperatures. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.