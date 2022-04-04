All New Yorkers age 5 or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available at multiple sites throughout the North Country.
Please note that the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are NOT authorized for those younger than 18. The Pfizer vaccine IS authorized for 5- to 15-year-olds, and federally approved for those age 16 or older. The Moderna vaccine is federally approved for those 18 or older.
Pediatric Pfizer vaccine doses are now authorized for 5- to 11-year-olds. Go to vaccinefinder.org/search/ to find clinics and locations with available vaccine based on age group and zip code. You can also text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive additional, or third, doses of the vaccine. Learn more about who falls into that category at tinyurl.com/yamun2ar.
Booster doses are authorized for anyone 12 or older who completed the Pfizer vaccine series at least five months ago, and anyone 18 or older who completed the Moderna vaccine series at least five months ago or received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Learn more about booster dose eligibility at tinyurl.com/ukrh8u7c.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT CLINICS
The Essex County Health Department will offer first and booster dose appointments on Monday mornings throughout March at its office, 132 Water St. in Elizabethtown.
Pre-register based on desired vaccine at the links below or call ECHD at 518-873-3500 for assistance. Those looking to schedule second dose Moderna or Pfizer doses are asked to call ECHD for an appointment.
• Pfizer first dose: tinyurl.com/5cnmdr43
• Moderna first dose: tinyurl.com/yzm3wenv
• Johnson & Johnson first dose: tinyurl.com/2p8pmjkf
• Booster doses (all three vaccines available): tinyurl.com/2h8j8zvk
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Health Services holds walk-in clinics open to anyone age five or older from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays at its main campus, 404 State Route 37 in Akwesasne. No appointment is needed.
Franklin County Public Health holds clinics offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its office, 355 West Main St. in Malone. Moderna is in limited supply. Call 518-481-1712 to make an appointment.
HOSPITALS/HEALTH CENTERS
Adirondack Health will hold clinics from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 5 and Monday, April 24 in the Adirondack Medical Center Annex Building, 2233 State Route 86 in Saranac Lake.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available. For more inforcmation and to register for an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/ycknd3j819. Drop-ins welcome.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network health centers have vaccines available. To check availability or sign up for an appointment, call a health center directly.
PHARMACIES
Appointments are available at pharmacies throughout the region. Third doses and booster doses are available at the following pharmacies:
• Walgreens: Visit http://www.walgreens.com/covidvaccine or call the stores directly.
• Kinney Drugs: Visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/. Put in your zip code to see if there are appointments at that location.
• Price Chopper/Market 32: All participating stores are now offering walk-in appointments for customers age 18 or over, though it is recommended to call ahead to check availability of doses.
• Walmart: Visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302.
• CVS Pharmacy: Visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/get-vaccinated.
• Hannaford: Visit https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine or call the pharmacies directly.
The following also offer COVID vaccines:
• Adirondack Apothecary (locations in Moriah, Schroon Lake and Willsboro): Visit https://adk.timetap.com/#/.
• Maggy Pharmacy in Dannemora: Visit https://maggypharmacy.net/ to sign up for an available appointment or the vaccine waitlist.
• Cornerstone Drug and Gift in Rouses Point: Visit https://www.cornerstonedrug.com.
ASSISTANCE REGISTERING
Seniors can contact their local offices for the aging:
• Clinton County: 518-565-4620
• Essex County: 518-873-3695
• Franklin County: 518-481-1526
All are welcome to contact local health departments:
• Clinton County: 518-565-4840
• Essex County: 518-873-3500
• Franklin County: 518-481-1111
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.