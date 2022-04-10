Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Showers early, then clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early, then clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.