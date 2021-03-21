COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at multiple sites throughout the North Country. Follow the links below to register.
County health department clinics:
• Franklin County Public Health Department will host a vaccine clinic at the Franklin County Courthouse in Malone on Monday, March 22 for Franklin County residents who are 60 and older, are essential workers or have qualifying conditions (no appointments available as of Friday evening): tinyurl.com/p4dcfvby
• The Essex County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic at Boquet Valley Central School District in Elizabethtown on Wednesday, March 24 for Phase 1B essential workers, individuals with qualifying medical conditions and those age 60 or older: tinyurl.com/3ftd3saj
Per state directive, pharmacies must focus on vaccinating the 60 or older population and teachers (if no slots are available, continue to check back often):
• Walgreens: Visit http://www.walgreens.com/covidvaccine or call the stores directly.
• Hannaford: Visit https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine or call the pharmacies directly.
• Kinney Drugs: Visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/. Put in your zip code to see if there are appointments at that location.
• Adirondack Apothecary (locations in Moriah, Schroon Lake and Willsboro): Visit https://adk.timetap.com/#/
• Maggy Pharmacy in Dannemora: Visit https://maggypharmacy.net/ to sign up for an available appointment or the vaccine waitlist.
• Cornerstone Drug and Gift in Rouses Point: Visit https://www.cornerstonedrug.com
Hudson Headwaters Health Network is hosting multiple clinics open to all eligible New York State residents. The following location(s) had appointments available as of Friday evening:
• Ticonderoga Health Center on Tuesday, March 23: tinyurl.com/y9v9edee
Visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ to determine if you are eligible and view other available clinics, including state-run sites.
For assistance registering for a vaccine, seniors can contact their local offices for the aging:
• Clinton County: 518-565-4620
• Essex County: 518-873-3695
• Franklin County: 518-481-1526
