PLATTSBURGH — A vaccinated resident at UVM Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test result, returned Friday, emerged via a routine test done prior to a scheduled procedure. The resident was fully vaccinated before the test and, as of Monday, was said to be asymptomatic.
The 33 other SNF residents tested negative.
VACCINATED POSITIVE
Infectious disease experts at the hospital noted, in the rare occurrence a vaccinated person tests positive for COVID-19, that the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing serious illness, a Monday release says.
"Data shows vaccines are about 90 percent effective in preventing symptoms in the elderly," CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Wouter Rietsema, MD says the release. "They are even more effective in preventing serious illness such as hospitalization and death.
"With this resident being asymptomatic, it appears the vaccine is doing its job to keep this individual from getting seriously ill."
GUARD STILL UP
CVPH SNF Administrator Susan Biondolillo said upon notification of the positive test result, immediate action was taken to ensure the health and safety of the residents and the team that cares for them.
According to the Monday release, employees and residents, including the resident who tested positive, were under quarantine, and staff and resident testing was being completed in accordance with state and federal regulations. Residents and their families were notified.
Employees continue to use personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves.
"The safety and health of our residents and our team is always paramount," Biondolillo says in the release. "Even with vaccinations already being completed, we are never letting our guard down.
"We know how opportunistic this virus us, so we have many measures in place to limit its spread."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.