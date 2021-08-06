PLATTSBURGH — Beginning Oct. 1, all of the University of Vermont Health Network's nearly 15,000 employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to weekly testing.
Network President/CEO Dr. John Brumsted made the announcement in a statement sent out Friday morning.
“As an academic health system, we rely on data, research and science to keep our patients healthy and save lives," he said. "The recent rise of COVID-19 cases in our region and across the country due to the highly contagious delta variant has made one thing crystal clear: vaccination is how we control the spread and hopefully end this pandemic.
"As a health care provider, our consistent message through the pandemic has been to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others, and it is imperative that we do the right thing to protect our patients, our communities and our employees."
MOST VACCINATED
Network spokesperson Neal Goswami said 86% of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital employees and 82% of Alice Hyde Medical Center employees had already been vaccinated as of Friday.
At Elizabethtown Community Hospital, 92% of those who work on the Elizabethtown campus and 85% on the Ticonderoga campus had received the jab.
Brumsted said the vaccination requirement includes employed physicians and travelers who work in the network's facilities.
"We are not alone in this decision," he said. "Regionally, and across the country, many types of employers — including hospitals and health systems — have instituted mandatory vaccination as a next step as COVID-19 cases continue to rise."
DETAILS FORTHCOMING
Brumsted noted the network's commitment "to creating a process that is respectful of all of our employees and one that recognizes the urgent need to take action to prevent sickness and save lives."
He added that details of the plan and process would be forthcoming in the near future.
"We are incredibly grateful to the vast majority of our workforce who have already been vaccinated, and to our physicians and other caregivers who have been on the frontlines of this unprecedented and ongoing pandemic.”
