PLATTSBURGH — Despite Canada's announcement earlier this week that fully vaccinated Americans may again travel north across the U.S.-Canada border beginning Aug. 9, the United States has, yet again, extended restrictions on southbound nonessential travel for another 30 days.
The effective closure will now remain in effect through Aug. 21.
"Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 within the United States and globally, the Secretary has determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 between the United States and Canada poses an ongoing 'specific threat to human life or national interests,'" a Department of Homeland Security notice to be published on the National Register reads.
LOSING BORDER OLYMPICS
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas described the announcement as a broken record, and harkened back to when the hope was interim progress by the United States would encourage reciprocal steps by Canada.
"Now, if there were a U.S.-Canadian Olympics with an event called border, Canada would be racing toward the gold while the U.S. can't get itself off the starting block."
The chamber had been hoping the delay of an announcement regarding the restrictions foretold something besides another extension, Douglas continued.
"That there would be reference to some consideration of further steps at a sooner point, like Aug. 9 to match the Canadian timetable," he said.
"This is deeply disappointing, not only because it leaves no opportunity to save part of the summer season for Canadian travel here — though by the way they can continue to fly here but just can't drive their car — but because it stalls the access by Canadians to family, property, businesses and airports while Canada is opening the way for such needed access the other way."
Douglas thanked leaders including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) for their continued advocacy.
"While deeply discouraging," Douglas said, "we will remain active and aggressive in hopes of achieving progress sooner than the new date of August 21."
FAILURE
Stefanik, who co-chairs the House Northern Border Caucus, decried the decision as President Joe Biden's failure to reopen the border.
“This failure of the Biden Administration to reopen our northern border is devastating to North Country families, businesses and communities who were hopeful that the United States would reciprocate on Canada’s decision to restore travel across the border," she said in a statement.
"It is clear that the Biden Administration has failed the North Country — and it is time for the bipartisan Members of Congress who represent communities along the northern border to follow my leadership and take legislative action.”
In June, Stefanik introduced the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act, which would require DHS to expand the categories of permitted travel across the border to include those visiting family members or property in the United States, attending business meetings or site visits or accessing U.S. airports, according to a press release.
DHS would also be required to submit a plan to Congress for restoring nonessential travel into the United States and begin implementing it.
