PLATTSBURGH — The U.S.-Canada border is likely going to remain closed to non-essential traffic, according to reports from Canadian news outlet CBC.
The reports said Tuesday that the travel restrictions, set to expire July 21, are expected to extend for another month.
"There is every reason at this point to expect at least another 30-day extension of the existing border crossing restrictions as of July 21," Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
"The Canadian public is overwhelmingly opposed to any relaxation of the current restrictions in the face of the rising infection rates in so many southern and western states.”
The restrictions, in place since March 21, have prevented most cross-border travel, including tourism, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
They do allow for the continuing of commercial shipments between the two countries, but that doesn't account for the inter-connectedness that the North Country depends on, according to Douglas.
"Canada-U.S. business is not merely about the movement of boxes but about relationships, meetings, site and sales visits, and face-to-face partnering," Douglas said to the Press-Republican in June.
The Chamber is working with 29 members of congress and partner groups in both countries, Douglas said, and has continued to call, not for immediate reopening, but for some decision making framework that can guide eventual, gradual reopening steps.
They are also pushing for extended definitions of “essential travelers,” including family members, owners of property within 50 or 100 miles of the border, and additional business related travel, Douglas said.
The Town of Plattsburgh, a main benefactor of Canadian tourism in Clinton County, is hoping for a better outlook.
"It is frustrating that our bi-national relationship fails to be operating in a planning mode to reopen the US/Canadian boarder," Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"No doubt, good public health policy must remain at the forefront. One cannot answer the question of when things will reopen if shared standards are not established. We need metrics. We need dashboards. We need plans that can be recalibrated. Information is key to successfully advancing safely and collectively."
