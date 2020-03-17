Update: CVPH sole coronvirus patient 'stable and improving'

PLATTSBURGH — The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Clinton County Monday evening. By Tuesday afternoon, officials said that patient was "stable and improving."
The patient, a male in the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Intensive Care Unit, is a county resident and, at a recent press conference, Dr. Keith Collins said the individual was in his 70s.
"Which would fit what we've heard about COVID-19," the infectious disease specialist said. "When you're over the age of 60 or so, you are more likely to get sick."
Collins didn't have further details on the case, other than to say that the patient's doctor had noted progress.
"I'm glad to be able to share that news with you."
CONTACT TRACING
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, the patient was admitted Saturday and was an immediate suspect case.
As such, any hospital staff who had come into contact with the patient had worn, and were continuing to wear, protective gear.
Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said Monday that her department would conduct contact tracing to determine how many people the patient had been in contact with.
Streiff said the department had and "ongoing list" and, at the recent press conference, Collins said that work continued Tuesday morning.
"I think they've done a really good job of trying to trace down everyone," he said.
By Tuesday afternoon, Health Department spokesperson Karen Derusha said that process was completed. Further details were not available.
TEST KITS
Monday, CVPH implemented on-site testing tents.
One, by the hospital's main entrance was for "drive-up testing" and was only for individuals who had received a doctor's order to be tested for the flu and/or COVID-19.
Another tent, by the Emergency Room entrance, was for patients with similar symptoms, but without a doctor's note.
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Wouter Rietsema said those tents worked too well, allowing the location to test "dozens" of patients.
"We were a victim, somewhat, of our own success," the doctor said. "We tried to set this up so that we didn't overload our emergency department — it worked really well until we ran out of test kits."
LIMIT TESTING
Rietsema said, at this point, the hospital had ICU capacity and a plan for if that ran out, but said, as for now, it would need to limit testing.
"We, basically, now have to stop testing people that we feel don't need to be hospitalized," he said Tuesday.
Collins agreed, saying it was important to know if hospitalized patients were positive or negative cases of COVID-19.
"If they're negative, we can take them off of isolation," Collins said. "If they're positive, we want to make sure that we do everything the right way."
IF YOU WANT TO HELP. . .
There are various regulations when testing for COVID-19, Collins said, including wearing an N95 face mask.
"Regular doctors offices don't have this equipment," he said. "Even if you were to go to your doctor right now, they can't test you; they don't have kits either."
And so, he shared some longstanding advice: stay home.
"Remember 80 to 85 percent of people that get COVID-19 are going to get over it," Collins said. "If you're an otherwise healthy, young to middle-aged adult, the chances are, you are going to recover from this just fine.
If you want to do the right thing for your grandparents, for your parents, save the test kits for the people who need them."
— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report.
